Pokemon GO Rivals Week 2024 preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s Rivals Week 2024 event is here, presenting a fantastic opportunity for trainers to catch some rare Pocket Monsters. You can participate in this event from Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 10 am local time, through Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

This article will walk you through everything you need to know about Rivals Week 2024 to help you make the most out of this event.

Active bonuses during the Rivals Week 2024 event in Pokemon GO

You will get the following bonuses during the Rivals Week 2024 event:

You will get 10x XP (Experience Points) for spinning Photo Discs at Pokemon Gyms

You will get 2x Candy for catching monsters during this event

Zangoose, Seviper, Throh, Sawk, Heatmor, and Durant will have increased odds of being Shiny

Best tips for Rivals Week 2024 event in Pokemon GO

To maximize your gains from the XP bonus, you can find an area with many Pokemon Gyms nearby. This will not only save your time but also your energy as you won't need to travel long distances to spin the discs.

Once you find the best spot, you can use a Lucky Egg to get the maximum possible XP.

What is the maximum XP you can get from spinning Pokemon Gyms in Pokemon GO?

The amount of XP you get from spinning Photo Discs depends on a lot of factors:

The team holding the Gym

The team you belong to

You Gym badge’s level

The maximum XP you can get by spinning Photo Discs is 125 if the Gym is occupied by the same team as yours. You must also have a gold badge for the Gym.

With the 10x Rivals Week 2024 event bonus, you will get 1,250 XP for spinning Gym Photo Discs. If you have a Lucky Egg active during this time, you will get 2,500 XP for spinning Photo Discs.

If you want to maximize your Stardust, you should play in the GO Battle League as you will enjoy a 4x Stardust bonus during the Rivals Week 2024 event in Pokemon GO.

You will get 2x Catch Candy during this event, and using a Pinap Berry will increase this multiplier to 4x.

Best Pokemon to catch during the Rivals Week 2024 event in Pokemon GO

Focus on the following wild spawns during this GO event:

Alolan Sandshrew: This Pokemon evolves into Alolan Sandslash, a fantastic pick as a Great League attacker.

This Pokemon evolves into Alolan Sandslash, a fantastic pick as a Great League attacker. Mankey : This monster evolves into Annihilape, currently ranked #2 in the Great League, #26 in the Ultra League, and #54 in the Master League.

: This monster evolves into Annihilape, currently ranked #2 in the Great League, #26 in the Ultra League, and #54 in the Master League. Poliwag : It evolves into Poliwrath, another strong GO Battle League Pokemon.

: It evolves into Poliwrath, another strong GO Battle League Pokemon. Machop : It evolves into Machamp, a great monster for the GO Battle League.

: It evolves into Machamp, a great monster for the GO Battle League. Gligar : It is ranked #25 in the Great League and its evolution Gliscor is ranked #24 in the Ultra League.

: It is ranked #25 in the Great League and its evolution Gliscor is ranked #24 in the Ultra League. Lickitung : It is ranked #6 in the Great League. Its evolution Lickilicky is ranked #83 in the Ultra League.

: It is ranked #6 in the Great League. Its evolution Lickilicky is ranked #83 in the Ultra League. Galarian Stunfisk: Ranked #22 in the Great League and #54 in the Ultra League.

That covers everything you need about the Rivals Week 2024 event in Pokemon GO. If you are interested in the game, you can check out some of our guides: