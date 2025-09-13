  • home icon
Pokemon GO September Community Day (ft. Flabébé): Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Sep 13, 2025 14:51 GMT
Pokemon GO September Community Day
Pokemon GO September Community Day overview (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO September Community Day features Flabébé, a Gen VI Fairy-type. The event starts at 2 pm local time on Sunday, September 14, 2025, and its basic bonuses end at 5 pm local time on the same day. However, some extentend bonuses will be active until 10 pm local time on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

This article covers the features and bonuses of the September Community Day in Pokemon GO, going over the shiny odds, Flabébé's hundo CP, and more.

September Community Day in Pokemon GO features Flabébé and many exciting bonuses

Features

Wild encounters

  • Red Flower Flabébé: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]
  • Blue Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]
  • Yellow Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Americas [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]
  • White Flower Flabébé [rare encounters available worldwide, shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]
  • Orange Flower Flabébé rare encounters available worldwide, shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]
Featured attack

Evolving Floette during the event and until 10 pm local time on September 21, 2025, will give you a Florges that knows the Charged Attack Chilling Water.

Chilling Water

  • Trainer Battles: 45 power
  • Gyms and raids: 55 power

Bonuses

  • Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Floette into Florges after earning seven hearts with Floette as your buddy. [active until 10 pm local time on September 21, 2025]
  • 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance.
  • 2× Candy for catching Pokémon.
  • 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.
  • Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.
  • Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.
  • Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!
  • One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day.*
  • Trades will require 50% less Stardust.*
* While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour Pokemon GO September Community Day event period, these will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time.

Best tips and tricks for Flabébé Community Day in Pokemon GO

Play with friends and community members

Community Days are most fun when played with friends. The number of encounters around you will also increase when you are around more people. Additionally, participating in official community events makes you eligible to receive Pokemon GO Campfire Timed Research quests.

Mega Evolve a Fairy-type

Flabébé is a mono-Fairy-type. Therefore, having Mega Altaria, Mega Gardevoir, Mega Mawile, or Mega Audino active when catching the creature will give you additional Candy.

Hatch Eggs

The 1/4 hatching distance bonus might not feel like much, but it is an excellent way to get rid of old 10 and 12 km Eggs.

Get Chilling Water Florges

Florges with Chilling Water is a remarkable improvement across the board. Make sure to evolve Floette within the designated period during Pokemon GO's September Community Day to avoid having to spend an Elite TM later.

Shiny odds and hundo CP on Pokemon GO September Community Day

Shiny odds

There is a 1-in-25 or 4% chance that every encounter with Flabébé during the event will give you a shiny.

Hundo CP

The following are hundo CPs to look out for:

LevelHundo CP
115 CP
247 CP
379 CP
4111 CP
5143 CP
6175 CP
7207 CP
8239 CP
9271 CP
10303 CP
11334 CP
12364 CP
13395 CP
14425 CP
15455 CP
16486 CP
17516 CP
18547 CP
19577 CP
20607 CP
21638 CP
22668 CP
23698 CP
24729 CP
25759 CP
26790 CP
27820 CP
28850 CP
29881 CP
30911 CP
31926 CP
32942 CP
33957 CP
34972 CP
35987 CP
