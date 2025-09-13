Pokemon GO September Community Day (ft. Flabébé): Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

Pokemon GO September Community Day features Flabébé, a Gen VI Fairy-type. The event starts at 2 pm local time on Sunday, September 14, 2025, and its basic bonuses end at 5 pm local time on the same day. However, some extentend bonuses will be active until 10 pm local time on Sunday, September 21, 2025.This article covers the features and bonuses of the September Community Day in Pokemon GO, going over the shiny odds, Flabébé's hundo CP, and more.September Community Day in Pokemon GO features Flabébé and many exciting bonusesFeaturesWild encountersRed Flower Flabébé: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]Blue Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]Yellow Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Americas [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]White Flower Flabébé [rare encounters available worldwide, shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]Orange Flower Flabébé rare encounters available worldwide, shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]Also read: Pokemon GO Flabébé Community Day PvP and PvE analysisFeatured attackEvolving Floette during the event and until 10 pm local time on September 21, 2025, will give you a Florges that knows the Charged Attack Chilling Water.Chilling WaterTrainer Battles: 45 powerGyms and raids: 55 powerBonusesLimited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Floette into Florges after earning seven hearts with Floette as your buddy. [active until 10 pm local time on September 21, 2025]1/4 Egg Hatch Distance.2× Candy for catching Pokémon.2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day.*Trades will require 50% less Stardust.** While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour Pokemon GO September Community Day event period, these will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time.Best tips and tricks for Flabébé Community Day in Pokemon GOPlay with friends and community membersCommunity Days are most fun when played with friends. The number of encounters around you will also increase when you are around more people. Additionally, participating in official community events makes you eligible to receive Pokemon GO Campfire Timed Research quests.Mega Evolve a Fairy-typeFlabébé is a mono-Fairy-type. Therefore, having Mega Altaria, Mega Gardevoir, Mega Mawile, or Mega Audino active when catching the creature will give you additional Candy.Hatch EggsThe 1/4 hatching distance bonus might not feel like much, but it is an excellent way to get rid of old 10 and 12 km Eggs.Get Chilling Water FlorgesFlorges with Chilling Water is a remarkable improvement across the board. Make sure to evolve Floette within the designated period during Pokemon GO's September Community Day to avoid having to spend an Elite TM later.Shiny odds and hundo CP on Pokemon GO September Community DayShiny oddsThere is a 1-in-25 or 4% chance that every encounter with Flabébé during the event will give you a shiny.Hundo CPThe following are hundo CPs to look out for:LevelHundo CP115 CP247 CP379 CP4111 CP5143 CP6175 CP7207 CP8239 CP9271 CP10303 CP11334 CP12364 CP13395 CP14425 CP15455 CP16486 CP17516 CP18547 CP19577 CP20607 CP21638 CP22668 CP23698 CP24729 CP25759 CP26790 CP27820 CP28850 CP29881 CP30911 CP31926 CP32942 CP33957 CP34972 CP35987 CPCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts