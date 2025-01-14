Pokemon GO Shadow Electabuzz raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Shadow Electabuzz is one of the most exciting raid bosses trainers can face. As a Shadow variant, it boasts increased offensive power at the cost of reduced bulk. To defeat it, you'll need to understand its weaknesses, resistances, and the best counters. This guide will cover everything you need to know about Shadow Electabuzz, including its stat distribution, potential moveset, best counters, CP ranges, and shiny availability.

Pokemon GO Shadow Electabuzz Raid weaknesses

Electabuzz's type matchup (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Shadow Electabuzz?

Weaknesses: Shadow Electabuzz is a pure Electric-type Pokemon, making it vulnerable to Ground-type attacks. It takes 160% increased damage from these moves, making Ground-type counters essential for this raid.

Resistances: As an Electric-type, Shadow Electabuzz resists Electric-, Flying-, and Steel-type attacks. Avoid using Pokemon that rely on these move types to maximize your effectiveness.

Shadow Electabuzz’s stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

Electabuzz as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Stats:

Attack: 198

198 Defense: 158

Potential moveset:

Fast attacks:

Low Kick (Fighting-type)

Thunder Shock (Electric-type)

Charged moves:

Thunderbolt (Electric-type)

Thunder (Electric-type)

Thunder Punch (Electric-type)

Frustration (Normal-type)

Best counters in Pokemon GO Shadow Electabuzz Raid

To effectively counter Shadow Electabuzz, prioritize powerful Ground-type Pokemon with high DPS and the right movesets. Here are the top counters to use:

Primal and Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Mega and Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

with Mud Shot and Earth Power Shadow Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands Landorus Therian with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower Shadow Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

with Mud-Slap and Earthquake Shadow Golurk with Mud-Slap and Earth Power

with Mud-Slap and Earth Power Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

with Mud Shot and Earthquake Shadow Donphan with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

with Mud-Slap and Earthquake Shadow Hippowdon with Sand Attack and Scorching Sands

with Sand Attack and Scorching Sands Shadow Golem with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

with Mud-Slap and Earthquake Shadow Ursaluna with Tackle and High Horsepower

with Tackle and High Horsepower Shadow Flygon with Sand Attack and Earth Power

with Sand Attack and Earth Power Shadow Regigigas with Hidden Power (Ground) and Giga Impact

Pokemon GO Shadow Electabuzz Raid catch: CP and shiny availability

Electabuzz and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Knowing the CP range and shiny availability helps you identify exceptional catches:

Normal Weather (Level 20): 1212 CP - 1333 CP

1212 CP - 1333 CP Weather Boosted (Rain, Level 25): 1515 CP - 1667 CP

What are the 100% IVs from the Pokemon GO Shadow Electabuzz Raid?

Non-weather boosted: 1333 CP

1333 CP Weather boosted: 1667 CP

Can Shadow Electabuzz be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Shadow Electabuzz’s shiny form is available in the game. The shiny variant has been obtainable since the Hatchathon 2018 event, which commenced on November 14, 2018.

With this guide, you’ll be well-prepared to tackle Pokemon GO Shadow Electabuzz in raids and potentially add a powerful, shiny variant to your collection. Assemble your Ground-type team and take on this electrifying raid boss

