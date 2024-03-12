Pokemon GO Shadow Entei raid guide: Best counters & weaknesses

Trainers are diligently preparing to catch Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO during the thrilling Shadow Raid weekends, where they'll encounter the intense fury of the Legendary beast. As part of the thrilling World of Wonders season, the mobile gaming sensation has announced that the beloved Generation 2 Legendary trio - Suicune, Entei, and Raikou - will be taking center stage.

However, it's Shadow Entei, with its enigmatic power and captivating presence, that promises to be a formidable challenge for trainers worldwide. This guide reveals the Pocket Monster's weaknesses and the best counters to help you triumph in your upcoming encounters.

Shadow Entei's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Entei's type matchup (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Entei, carrying the fiery mantle with pride, reveals its vulnerabilities against attacks. These weaknesses are pivotal for trainers to exploit, offering a beacon of strategy in the heat of battle. Strengths: Conversely, it showcases resilience by taking reduced damage from Fairy, Bug, Grass, Fire, Ice, and Steel-type moves. This resistance pattern necessitates a careful selection of Pokémon and moves to ensure victory against this shadowy adversary.

What are the best counters for Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO?

To stand a chance against this Shadow entity's might, trainers should consider assembling a team comprising the following Pokemon, renowned for their effectiveness in this specific raid scenario:

Palkia (Origin Forme)

Relicanth

Palkia

Mega Garchomp

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Swampert

Omastar

Mega Gyarados

Barbaracle

Volcanion

Carracosta

Mega Slowbro

Rhyperior

Mega Blastoise

Shadow Regirock

Kabutops

What are the best moves to beat Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO raids?

Entei in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Equipping your chosen Pokemon with the right moves can drastically tilt the odds in your favor. For this battle, prioritize the following Fast and Charged Moves:

Fast Moves:

Water Gun

Mud Shot

Waterfall

Smack Down

Mud-Slap

Bubble

Rock Throw

Rollout

Charged Moves:

Sand Tomb

Dig

Bulldoze

Earth Power

High Horsepower

Earthquake

Ancient Power

Rock Tomb

Rock Blast

Power Gem

Rock Slide

Rock Wrecker

Stone Edge

Origin Pulse

Hydro Cannon

Hydro Pump

Surf

Razor Shell

Aqua Tail

Bubble Beam

Water Pulse

Scald

Shadow Entei’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

The Pokemon GO community awaits this Shadow entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Shadow Legendary Pokemon comes with the following moveset:

Fast Moves:

Fire Fang

Fire Spin

Charged Moves:

Flamethrower

Iron Head

Flame Charge

Fire Blast

Overheat

Frustration

Scorching Sands

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO

Victory in the raid offers trainers a chance to catch this Shadow creature. The Catch Combat Power (CP) range for this legendary Pokemon is:

Weather boosted: 2293 CP - 2480 CP at level 25 and 6/6/6 minimum IVs with sunny boost.

2293 CP - 2480 CP at level 25 and 6/6/6 minimum IVs with sunny boost. Non-weather boosted: 1834 CP - 1984 CP at level 20 and 6/6/6 minimum IVs.

Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO presents a thrilling challenge that demands a well-thought-out strategy, powerful counters, and mastery over effective moves. Armed with the insights provided, trainers can step into the arena with confidence, ready to face the fiery wrath of this Shadow Pokemon and emerge victorious.