Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Many players wonder about Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo's best moveset, counters, and whether it is any good. This is natural, as it is one of the most popular Pocket Monsters in the franchise. The critter has been available in the title since 2020, and it makes its much-awaited return during the World of Wonder on the last Saturday and Sunday of March 2024.
Whether you already have a Shadow Mewtwo or you catch one from Pokemon GO 5-star raids in March 2024, you would want to give it the best moveset for different situations. This article covers everything you need to know on the matter.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.
Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo: Best moveset
The best moveset for Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo is different for PvP and PvE battles. Here is a detailed breakdown:
Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Psycho Cut
- Charged Attack: Psystrike* and Shadow Ball/Focus Blast
Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Psycho Cut
- Charged Attack: Psystrike*
Is Shadow Mewtwo good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
As far as PvP battles are concerned, Shadow Mewtwo is one of the staple picks for Pokemon GO's Master League. The creature can put in good work with both Shadow Ball and Focus Blast as its secondary move. With the former, it wins against Origin Forme Giratina and Mewtwo mirror matchups, but the latter gives it an edge against Dialga, Kyogre, Reshiram, Rhypherior, and Zekrom.
Shadow Mewtwo is one of the best PvE attackers in the game. It is so good that even in arenas where it doesn't have super effective Fast Attack pressure, it poses a threat with its variety of coverage moves.
Which moves does Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo learn?
Shadow Mewtwo can learn the following Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO:
- Psycho Cut
- Confusion
The Charged Attacks Shadow Mewtwo can learn are:
- Flamethrower
- Focus Blast
- Ice Beam
- Psychic
- Thunderbolt
- Hyper Beam*
- Psystrike*
- Shadow Ball*
Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo: Stats, strengths, and weaknesses
Shadow Mewtwo's stats in Pokemon GO are as follows:
- Attack: 300
- Defense: 182
- Stamina: 214
- Max CP: 4,724
Being a Psychic-type critter, Shadow Mewtwo has the following resistances:
- Fighting (62.5%)
- Psychic (62.5%)
Shadow Mewtwo's weaknesses are:
- Bug (160%)
- Ghost (160%)
- Dark (160%)
The types Shadow Entei can hit super-effectively with STAB moves are:
- Fighting
- Poison
Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo's best counters
Ultra League counters: Giratina Altered, Steelix, Cresselia, Cobalion, Talonflame
Master League counters: Lugia, Ho-Oh, Kyogre, Landorus Therian, Dragonite
PvE counters:
- Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Oirgin Forme Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force
- Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Vocarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
