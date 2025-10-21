Pokemon GO Sinistcha best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

The best Pokemon GO Sinistcha best moveset will help you derive the most optimal results with this creature. The creature debuted on October 21, 2025, and can be obtained by feeding Poltchageist 50 Candy. It is a Grass- and Ghost-type critter with decent stats.
This article covers the best moveset and counters to Sinistcha in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO Sinistcha's best moveset
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Pokemon GO Sinistcha best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Astonish
- Charged Attack: Energy Ball and Shadow Ball
Pokemon GO Sinistcha best PvE moveset
Grass-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Magical Leaf
- Charged Attack: Energy Ball
Ghost-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Astonish
- Charged Attack: Shadow Ball
Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list
Is Sinistcha good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
No, Sinistcha is not that good in PvP or PvE scenarios in Pokemon GO. In the former, it lacks the bulk or the pacing to perform consistently. However, if you can set it up with a shield advantage, it can close out games very efficiently for you.
As a raid or Gym Attacker, Sinistcha is not the most effective of either of its type categories. However, it does have a lot of resistances, which can make it a decent Gym Defender.
Pokemon GO Sinistcha: Stats and moves
- Type: Grass and Ghost
- Attack: 225
- Defense: 191
- Stamina: 174
- Max CP: 3,343 (3,383 with Best Buddy boost)
- Fast Attacks: Astonish and Magical Leaf
- Charged Attacks: Energy Ball, Shadow Ball, and Poltergeist
Sinistcha strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Weaknesses
- Dark
- Fire
- Flying
- Ghost
- Ice
Resistances
- Electric
- Grass
- Ground
- Water
- Fighting
- Normal
Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds
Best counters to Sinistcha in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Furret, Diggersby, Wigglytuff, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Drapion, Lapras
Ultra League counters: Shadow Drapion, Galarian Moltres, Guzzlord, Lapras, Regidrago, Greninja, Bellibilt
PvE counters:
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨