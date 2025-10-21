Pokemon GO Sinistcha best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

The best Pokemon GO Sinistcha best moveset will help you derive the most optimal results with this creature. The creature debuted on October 21, 2025, and can be obtained by feeding Poltchageist 50 Candy. It is a Grass- and Ghost-type critter with decent stats.

This article covers the best moveset and counters to Sinistcha in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Sinistcha's best moveset

Sinistcha with Poltchageist (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Sinistcha best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Astonish

Astonish Charged Attack: Energy Ball and Shadow Ball

Pokemon GO Sinistcha best PvE moveset

Grass-type attacker

Fast Attack: Magical Leaf

Magical Leaf Charged Attack: Energy Ball

Ghost-type attacker

Fast Attack: Astonish

Astonish Charged Attack: Shadow Ball

Is Sinistcha good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

No, Sinistcha is not that good in PvP or PvE scenarios in Pokemon GO. In the former, it lacks the bulk or the pacing to perform consistently. However, if you can set it up with a shield advantage, it can close out games very efficiently for you.

As a raid or Gym Attacker, Sinistcha is not the most effective of either of its type categories. However, it does have a lot of resistances, which can make it a decent Gym Defender.

Pokemon GO Sinistcha: Stats and moves

Type: Grass and Ghost

Grass and Ghost Attack: 225

225 Defense: 191

191 Stamina: 174

174 Max CP: 3,343 (3,383 with Best Buddy boost)

3,343 (3,383 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Astonish and Magical Leaf

Astonish and Magical Leaf Charged Attacks: Energy Ball, Shadow Ball, and Poltergeist

Sinistcha strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses

Dark

Fire

Flying

Ghost

Ice

Resistances

Electric

Grass

Ground

Water

Fighting

Normal

Best counters to Sinistcha in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Furret, Diggersby, Wigglytuff, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Drapion, Lapras

Ultra League counters: Shadow Drapion, Galarian Moltres, Guzzlord, Lapras, Regidrago, Greninja, Bellibilt

PvE counters:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Dawn Wings Necrozma Shadow Claw Moongeist Beam Mega Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Mega Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Shadow Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Lunala Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Gholdengo Hex Shadow Ball Origin Forme Giratina Shadow Claw Shadow Force Dragapult Astonish Shadow Ball Mega/Shadow/Regular Tyranitar Bite Brutal Swing Mega Absol Snarl Brutal Swing Mega Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Shadow Weavile Snarl Foul Play Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball Mega Gyarados Bite Crunch Mega/Regular Rayquaza Air Slash Dragon Ascent Shadow Moltres Air Slash Sky Attack Shadow Staraptor Gust Fly Shadow Ho-Oh Extrasensory Brave Bird Yveltal Gust Oblivion Wing Mega/Shadow Blaziken Fire Spin Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y or X Fire Spin Blast Burn Shadow Heatran Fire Spin Magma Storm Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare Black Kyurem Dragon Tail Freeze Shock White Kyurem Ice Fang Ice Burn Shadow Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Shadow Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Kyurem Dragon Breath Glaciate Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche

