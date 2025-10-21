  • home icon
Pokemon GO Sinistcha best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 21, 2025 12:17 GMT
Pokemon GO Sinistcha best moveset
Pokemon GO Sinistcha PvP and PvE guide (Image via TPC)

The best Pokemon GO Sinistcha best moveset will help you derive the most optimal results with this creature. The creature debuted on October 21, 2025, and can be obtained by feeding Poltchageist 50 Candy. It is a Grass- and Ghost-type critter with decent stats.

This article covers the best moveset and counters to Sinistcha in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Sinistcha's best moveset

Sinistcha with Poltchageist (Image via TPC)
Sinistcha with Poltchageist (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Sinistcha best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Astonish
  • Charged Attack: Energy Ball and Shadow Ball

Pokemon GO Sinistcha best PvE moveset

Grass-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Magical Leaf
  • Charged Attack: Energy Ball

Ghost-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Astonish
  • Charged Attack: Shadow Ball

Is Sinistcha good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

No, Sinistcha is not that good in PvP or PvE scenarios in Pokemon GO. In the former, it lacks the bulk or the pacing to perform consistently. However, if you can set it up with a shield advantage, it can close out games very efficiently for you.

As a raid or Gym Attacker, Sinistcha is not the most effective of either of its type categories. However, it does have a lot of resistances, which can make it a decent Gym Defender.

Pokemon GO Sinistcha: Stats and moves

  • Type: Grass and Ghost
  • Attack: 225
  • Defense: 191
  • Stamina: 174
  • Max CP: 3,343 (3,383 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Astonish and Magical Leaf
  • Charged Attacks: Energy Ball, Shadow Ball, and Poltergeist
Sinistcha strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses

  • Dark
  • Fire
  • Flying
  • Ghost
  • Ice

Resistances

  • Electric
  • Grass
  • Ground
  • Water
  • Fighting
  • Normal

Best counters to Sinistcha in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Furret, Diggersby, Wigglytuff, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Drapion, Lapras

Ultra League counters: Shadow Drapion, Galarian Moltres, Guzzlord, Lapras, Regidrago, Greninja, Bellibilt

PvE counters:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Dawn Wings NecrozmaShadow Claw
Moongeist Beam
Mega GengarLickShadow Ball
Mega BanetteShadow ClawShadow Ball
Shadow ChandelureHexShadow Ball
LunalaShadow ClawShadow Ball
GholdengoHexShadow Ball
Origin Forme GiratinaShadow ClawShadow Force
DragapultAstonishShadow Ball
Mega/Shadow/Regular TyranitarBiteBrutal Swing
Mega AbsolSnarlBrutal Swing
Mega HoundoomSnarlFoul Play
Shadow WeavileSnarlFoul Play
HydreigonBiteBrutal Swing
DarkraiSnarlShadow Ball
Mega GyaradosBiteCrunch
Mega/Regular RayquazaAir SlashDragon Ascent
Shadow MoltresAir SlashSky Attack
Shadow StaraptorGustFly
Shadow Ho-OhExtrasensoryBrave Bird
YveltalGustOblivion Wing
Mega/Shadow BlazikenFire SpinBlast Burn
Mega Charizard Y or XFire SpinBlast Burn
Shadow HeatranFire SpinMagma Storm
Shadow ChandelureFire SpinOverheat
ReshiramFire FangFusion Flare
Black KyuremDragon TailFreeze Shock
White KyuremIce FangIce Burn
Shadow MamoswinePowder SnowAvalanche
Shadow WeavileIce ShardAvalanche
KyuremDragon BreathGlaciate
Galarian DarmanitanIce FangAvalanche
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

