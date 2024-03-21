Pokemon GO Tapu Lele: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Many players wonder about Pokemon GO Tapu Lele's best moveset and counters and whether it is a viable pick in PvP and PvE battles. The Legendary Pocket Monster was released in March 2022 as part of the Lush Jungle event. Since then, it has appeared as a 5-star raid boss several times. In March 2024, its signature move, Nature's Madness, became part of its move pool.

If you wish to use Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battles, ensure it has the best possible moveset. This article overviews Pokemon GO Tapu Lele's best moveset in PvP and PvE battles, its strengths and weaknesses, and its best counters.

Pokemon GO Tapu Lele: Best moveset

Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Tapu Lele's best moveset across different battle formats in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Pokemon GO Tapu Lele best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Confusion

Confusion Charged Attacks: Moonblast and Nature's Madness

Pokemon GO Tapu Lele best PvE moveset

Fairy-type attacker

Fast Attack: Confusion

Confusion Charged Attacks: Nature's Madness

Psychic-type attacker

Fast Attack: Confusion

Confusion Charged Attacks: Future Sight

Is Tapu Lele good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Tapu Lele has the highest Attack stat among all the Tapus. This means it can dish out significant amounts of damage, especially with the addition of Nature's Madness to its kitty.

Unfortunately, Tapu Lele suffers from poor stamina and an even poorer set of Fast Attack options for GO Battle League. Neither Confusion nor Astonish are good Fast Attacks and, therefore, put Tapu Lele at a significant disadvantage in both the Ultra League and the Master League.

PvE is where this Pocket Monster shines. Nature's Madness Tapu Lele is the strongest non-Mega Fairy-type attacker in the present meta.

Pokemon GO Tapu Lele: All moves and stats

Fast Attacks

Astonish

Confusion

Charged Attacks

Moonblast

Nature's Madness [might require an Elite Charged TM]

Psyshock

Future Sight

Focus Blast

Base Stats

Attack: 259

Defense: 208

Stamina: 172

Max CP: 3,950

Pokemon GO Tapu Lele: Strengths and weaknesses

Tapu Lele is one of the best Fairy-type attackers in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a Psychic- and Fairy-type Pocket Monster, Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO has the following resistances:

Dragon (39.1%)

Fighting (39.1%)

Psychic (62.5%)

Due to its elemental typing, the guardian deity of Akala Island takes additional damage from the following moves:

Ghost (160.0%)

Poison (160.0%)

Steel (160.0%)

The types Tapu Lele can hit super-effectively with its STAB attacks are

Fighting

Poison

Dragon

Dark

Best counters to Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO

Ultra League counters (1-1 shields):

Greninja

Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Muk

Altered Forme Giratina

Feraligatr

Jellicent

Golisopod

Gliscor

Skeledirge

Pidgeot

Master League counters (1-1 shields):

Mewtwo (with Shadow Ball)

Giratina Origin Forme

Dialga

Kyogre

Therian Forme Landorus

Zarude

Solgaleo

Groudon

Melmetal

Snorlax

PvE counters:

Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Mega Scizor with Bullet Punch and Iron Head

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Mega or Shadow Gengar with Shadow Claw and Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

