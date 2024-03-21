  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Tapu Lele: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Tapu Lele: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Mar 21, 2024 13:02 GMT
Pokemon GO Tapu Lele best moveset and counters
Pokemon GO - Tapu Lele PvP and PvE guide (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many players wonder about Pokemon GO Tapu Lele's best moveset and counters and whether it is a viable pick in PvP and PvE battles. The Legendary Pocket Monster was released in March 2022 as part of the Lush Jungle event. Since then, it has appeared as a 5-star raid boss several times. In March 2024, its signature move, Nature's Madness, became part of its move pool.

If you wish to use Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battles, ensure it has the best possible moveset. This article overviews Pokemon GO Tapu Lele's best moveset in PvP and PvE battles, its strengths and weaknesses, and its best counters.

Pokemon GO Tapu Lele: Best moveset

Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)
Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Tapu Lele's best moveset across different battle formats in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Pokemon GO Tapu Lele best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Confusion
  • Charged Attacks: Moonblast and Nature's Madness

Pokemon GO Tapu Lele best PvE moveset

Fairy-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Confusion
  • Charged Attacks: Nature's Madness

Psychic-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Confusion
  • Charged Attacks: Future Sight

Is Tapu Lele good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Tapu Lele has the highest Attack stat among all the Tapus. This means it can dish out significant amounts of damage, especially with the addition of Nature's Madness to its kitty.

Unfortunately, Tapu Lele suffers from poor stamina and an even poorer set of Fast Attack options for GO Battle League. Neither Confusion nor Astonish are good Fast Attacks and, therefore, put Tapu Lele at a significant disadvantage in both the Ultra League and the Master League.

PvE is where this Pocket Monster shines. Nature's Madness Tapu Lele is the strongest non-Mega Fairy-type attacker in the present meta.

Pokemon GO Tapu Lele: All moves and stats

Fast Attacks

  • Astonish
  • Confusion

Charged Attacks

  • Moonblast
  • Nature's Madness [might require an Elite Charged TM]
  • Psyshock
  • Future Sight
  • Focus Blast

Base Stats

  • Attack: 259
  • Defense: 208
  • Stamina: 172
  • Max CP: 3,950

Pokemon GO Tapu Lele: Strengths and weaknesses

Tapu Lele is one of the best Fairy-type attackers in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Tapu Lele is one of the best Fairy-type attackers in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a Psychic- and Fairy-type Pocket Monster, Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO has the following resistances:

  • Dragon (39.1%)
  • Fighting (39.1%)
  • Psychic (62.5%)

Due to its elemental typing, the guardian deity of Akala Island takes additional damage from the following moves:

  • Ghost (160.0%)
  • Poison (160.0%)
  • Steel (160.0%)

The types Tapu Lele can hit super-effectively with its STAB attacks are

  • Fighting
  • Poison
  • Dragon
  • Dark

Best counters to Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO

Ultra League counters (1-1 shields):

  • Greninja
  • Alolan Sandslash
  • Alolan Muk
  • Altered Forme Giratina
  • Feraligatr
  • Jellicent
  • Golisopod
  • Gliscor
  • Skeledirge
  • Pidgeot

Master League counters (1-1 shields):

  • Mewtwo (with Shadow Ball)
  • Giratina Origin Forme
  • Dialga
  • Kyogre
  • Therian Forme Landorus
  • Zarude
  • Solgaleo
  • Groudon
  • Melmetal
  • Snorlax

PvE counters:

  • Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
  • Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head
  • Mega Scizor with Bullet Punch and Iron Head
  • Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
  • Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
  • Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball
  • Mega or Shadow Gengar with Shadow Claw and Sludge Bomb
  • Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
  • Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

To learn more about the game, check out our other articles:

March 2024 infographic || Armarouge vs. Ceruledge in Pokemon GO: Who should you evolve Charcadet into? || Is the Wonder Ticket worth it in Pokemon GO World of Wonders? || GO Battle League World of Wonders || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters || Giovanni counters