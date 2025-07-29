Pokemon GO Toedscruel best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Toedscruel's best moveset in Pokemon GO will let you get the best value out of the critter in battles. The creature debuted in the mobile game on July 29, 2025, and can be acquired by evolving Toedscool by feeding it 50 Candy. The line is a dual Grass- and Ground-type (the only other creature to share this typing is Torterra, the Gen IV Grass starter).
This article covers the best moveset for Toedscruel as well as the best creatures to counter it.
Pokemon GO Toedscruel best moveset
Pokemon GO Toedscruel best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Mud Slap
- Charged Attacks: Wrap and Earth Power
Pokemon GO Toedscruel best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Mud Slap
- Charged Attack: Earth Power
Is Toedscruel good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
While not top-meta, Toedscruel is worth investing in for both PvP and PvE battles. In the former, the Ultra League is where it shines the brightest, with decent matchups in the Great League as well. Where it holds most promise are limited metas like the Sunshine Cup.
As a Gym Defender in Pokemon GO, the critter can get you many PokeCoins as its bulk makes it hard to remove.
Pokemon GO Toedscruel: Stats and moves
- Type: Grass and Ground
- Attack: 166
- Defense: 209
- Stamina: 190
- Max CP: 2,738 (2,771 with Best Buddy boost)
- Fast Attacks: Mud Shot and Mud Slap
- Charged Attacks: Earth Power, Seed Bomb, Acid Spray, and Wrap
Toedscruel's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Weaknesses
- Fire
- Ice
- Bug
- Flying
Resistances
- Ground
- Rock
- Electric
The types Toedscruel can hit for STAB super-effective damage are:
- Water
- Ground
- Electric
- Rock
- Steel
- Fire
Best counters to Toedscruel in Pokemon GO
Great League: Shadow or regular Jumpluff, Lapras, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Gligar, Azumarill, Mandibuzz, Feraligatr, Talonflame, Dewgong
PvE counters:
- Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
- Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock
- White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn
- Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird
- Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn
- Mega or Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Mega or Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Shadow Escavalier with Bug Bite and Megahorn
