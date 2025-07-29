Pokemon GO Toedscruel best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Toedscruel's best moveset in Pokemon GO will let you get the best value out of the critter in battles. The creature debuted in the mobile game on July 29, 2025, and can be acquired by evolving Toedscool by feeding it 50 Candy. The line is a dual Grass- and Ground-type (the only other creature to share this typing is Torterra, the Gen IV Grass starter).

This article covers the best moveset for Toedscruel as well as the best creatures to counter it.

Pokemon GO Toedscruel best moveset

Toedscruel in the anime (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Toedscruel best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Mud Slap

Charged Attacks: Wrap and Earth Power

Pokemon GO Toedscruel best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Mud Slap

Charged Attack: Earth Power

Is Toedscruel good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

While not top-meta, Toedscruel is worth investing in for both PvP and PvE battles. In the former, the Ultra League is where it shines the brightest, with decent matchups in the Great League as well. Where it holds most promise are limited metas like the Sunshine Cup.

As a Gym Defender in Pokemon GO, the critter can get you many PokeCoins as its bulk makes it hard to remove.

Pokemon GO Toedscruel: Stats and moves

Type: Grass and Ground

Grass and Ground Attack: 166

166 Defense: 209

209 Stamina: 190

190 Max CP: 2,738 (2,771 with Best Buddy boost)

2,738 (2,771 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Mud Shot and Mud Slap

Mud Shot and Mud Slap Charged Attacks: Earth Power, Seed Bomb, Acid Spray, and Wrap

Toedscruel's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses

Fire

Ice

Bug

Flying

Resistances

Ground

Rock

Electric

The types Toedscruel can hit for STAB super-effective damage are:

Water

Ground

Electric

Rock

Steel

Fire

Best counters to Toedscruel in Pokemon GO

Great League: Shadow or regular Jumpluff, Lapras, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Gligar, Azumarill, Mandibuzz, Feraligatr, Talonflame, Dewgong

PvE counters:

Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock

White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly

Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird

Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn

Mega or Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega or Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Escavalier with Bug Bite and Megahorn

