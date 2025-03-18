Pokemon GO Vibrava raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Vibrava is a Gen III middle-stage Ground/Dragon-type creature. As the evolved form of Trapinch, it serves as the evolution before Flygon. While not the most powerful raid boss, Vibrava can still pose a challenge for unprepared trainers. Understanding its weaknesses, resistances, and the best counters will make it much easier to defeat.

This guide covers everything you must know, from Vibrava's ideal counters to its raid CP and shiny availability.

Pokemon GO Vibrava raid weaknesses

Vibrava's type matchup (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Vibrava in Pokemon GO?

Vibrava has a dual Ground/Dragon typing, which gives it a few significant vulnerabilities. Trainers should exploit these weaknesses for an easy victory.

Ice-type attacks: 256%

256% Dragon-type attacks: 160%

160% Fairy-type attacks: 160%

What does Vibrava resist in Pokemon GO?

Despite its weaknesses, Vibrava also boasts resistances that reduce damage from certain attack types:

Electric: 24.4%

24.4% Fire: 62.5%

62.5% Poison: 62.5%

62.5% Rock: 62.5%

Vibrava's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

Combat Power: 9,545

9,545 Attack: 134

134 Defense: 99

99 Stamina: 3,600

3,600 Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath, Mud Shot, and Sand Attack

Dragon Breath, Mud Shot, and Sand Attack Charged Attacks: Bug Buzz, Bulldoze, Sand Tomb, and Scorching Sands

Best counters to Pokemon GO Vibrava raids

Vibrava as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Vibrava has a major weakness to Ice-type moves, Ice-type Pokemon are the best choices for countering it. Dragon and Fairy types also work well, but they won’t be as effective as Ice-type attackers.

Here are some of the best counters:

White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn

with Ice Fang and Ice Burn Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock

with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

with Powder Snow and Avalanche Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Triple Axel

with Ice Shard and Triple Axel Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

with Ice Fang and Avalanche Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche

with Frost Breath and Avalanche Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

with Ice Fang and Avalanche Mega or Shadow Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice)

with Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice) Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Triple Axel

with Charm and Triple Axel Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

with Dragon Breath and Glaciate Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

with Frost Breath and Avalanche Shadow Porygon-Z with Hidden Power (Ice) and Blizzard

with Hidden Power (Ice) and Blizzard Shadow Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard

with Frost Breath and Blizzard Shadow Cloyster with Ice Shard and Avalanche

with Ice Shard and Avalanche Cetitan with Powder Snow and Avalanche

with Powder Snow and Avalanche Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

with Dragon Tail and Outrage Mega or Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Shadow Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Shadow Alolan Ninetales with Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice)

with Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice) Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Pokemon GO Vibrava raid catch CP and shiny availability

Vibrava and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After defeating Vibrava in a raid, its CP will depend on the weather conditions.

Normal weather: 650 CP - 699 CP (Level 20, IVs 10/10/10 - 15/15/15)

650 CP - 699 CP (Level 20, IVs 10/10/10 - 15/15/15) Weather-boosted (Windy and Sunny): 813 CP - 875 CP (Level 25, IVs 10/10/10 - 15/15/15)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Vibrava raids?

Non-weather boosted: 699 CP

699 CP Weather boosted (Windy and Sunny): 875 CP

Can Vibrava be shiny in Pokemon GO Raids?

Yes, Pokemon GO Vibrava’s shiny form is available. It was first introduced on October 12, 2019, during the 22nd Community Day event. Shiny Vibrava features a darker color overall compared to its regular form, making it a desirable catch for collectors.

Pokemon GO Vibrava may not be the toughest raid boss, but using the right counters will ensure a quick and easy battle. Focus on Ice-type Pokemon for maximum damage, or use strong Dragon- and Fairy-types if needed.

Keep an eye out for a shiny Vibrava after the raid and aim for a 100% IV version if you're looking to evolve it into a powerful Flygon.

