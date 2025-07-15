Pokemon GO Water Festival 2025 overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Water Festival 2025 is the latest event in the mobile game. Tatsugiri, the Mimicry Pokemon from the Paldea region, debuts during this period. It will begin at 10 am local time on July 15, 2025, and end at 8 pm local time on July 20, 2025. The event marks a boost in shiny rates for Staryu and Tirtouga.

This article breaks down the Pokemon GO Water Festival features and bonuses, and also tells you how to make the most out of the event.

Pokemon GO Water Festival 2025 features and bonuses

Features

Wild encounters

Squirtle*

Slowpoke*

Krabby*

Staryu*

Magikarp*

Marill*

Barboach*

Clamperl*

Buizel*

Finneon*

Wimpod*

Lanturn [rare encounter]

Feebas* [rare encounter]

Palpitoad [rare encounter]

Tirtouga* [rare encounter]

Raids

One-star raids

Shellder*

Ducklett*

Curly Form Tatsugiri (Europe, Middle East, Africa)

Droopy Form Tatsugiri (Americas)

Stretchy Form Tatsugiri (Asia-Pacific)

Three-star raids

Kingler

Gyarados*

Lapras wearing a scarf*

Azumarill

Additionally, there will be event-themed Field and Timed Research encounters.

Bonuses

Rainy Lure Modules will last for two hours.

Increased Candy for Nice Throws or better.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Staryu and Shiny Tirtouga.

Lapras wearing a scarf caught from raids may have a Seasonal special background—if you’re lucky!

Best tips and tricks for Water Festival 2025 in Pokemon GO

Practice Nice Throws

The better the quality of your throw, the higher your chances of capturing a creature. You also get some extra XP for throwing well. While the aim is to hit Excellent Throws consistently, Nice Throws are a good place to start. Being incentivized by extra catch Candy is a good way to learn.

Evolve Goodra as a community

Since Sliggoo can only evolve into Goodra when a Rainy Lure Module is active, you should make the most out of the extended activation time during Pokemon GO Water Festival 2025. Goodra with Thunder Punch is especially effective in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

Best shinies to look out for during Pokemon GO Water Festival

Staryu

Clamperl

Wimpod

Feebas

Lapras wearing a scarf with a special background

