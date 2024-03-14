Pokemon GO Weather Week Collection Challenges tasks players to capture a few unique Pokemon in exchange for Stardust and Incense. The ongoing event has two Collection Challenges. In Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO, players must catch or get specific Pokemon. Once they have gathered them, they can get different resources as rewards.

This article explores the tasks and rewards associated with the event.

Pokemon GO Weather Week Collection Challenges tasks and rewards: How to complete

The Weather Week Collection Challenges' tasks and rewards are as follows (courtesy of Leek Duck):

Weather Week Collection Challenge: Castform

Catch Castform

Catch Castform (Sunny)

Catch Castform (Rainy)

Catch Castform (Snowy)

Rewards: 5000x Stardust, 1x Incense

Weather Week Collection Challenge

Catch Helioptile

Catch Amaura

Catch Paras

Catch Drifloon

Catch Castform

Rewards: 7500x Stardust

Pokemon GO Weather Week Field Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Apart from the Collection Challenges, Weather Week Field Research tasks are also available. The tasks, rewards, and encounters are as follows:

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost - Paras encounter [shiny variant available], Drifloon encounter [shiny variant available], Helioptile encounter [shiny variant available], or Amaura encounter [shiny variant available]

- Paras encounter [shiny variant available], Drifloon encounter [shiny variant available], Helioptile encounter [shiny variant available], or Amaura encounter [shiny variant available] Catch 7 Pokemon with Weather Boost - 750x Stardust

- 750x Stardust Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather Boost - Castform encounter [shiny variant available], Castform (Sunny) encounter [shiny variant available], Castform (Rainy) encounter [shiny variant available], Castform (Snowy) encounter [shiny variant available]

Weather Week is here (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Weather Week began on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 10 am local time and concludes on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 8 pm local time. Castform and all its forms are currently available in-game, depending on the weather conditions. The weather can also play a part in what wild encounters trainers will come across.

The event also brought a change to the ongoing Pokemon GO raid bosses. Regice has returned to 5-star raids, and Mega Tyranitar is now available as a Mega Raid boss encounter with Pokemon GO Weather Week.

