Pokemon GO Weather Week: Castform encounters, event bonuses, raid bosses, and more

Pokemon GO Weather Week brings weather-dependent encounters, Castform spawns, event bonuses, and more for trainers to enjoy. The event also includes themed Collection Challenges, PokeStop Showcases, and Field Research task encounters.

Real-life weather conditions are replicated within Pokemon GO, affecting various in-game mechanics like spawns and move powers. The Weather Week event utilizes this to offer trainers specific wild encounters.

Pokemon GO Weather Week schedule

Weather Week runs from Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 10 am local time to Monday, March 18, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Weather Week event bonuses

The Weather Week event bonuses are as follows:

Catch Pokémon with Weather Boost to earn extra Stardust.

2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Castform!

Pokemon GO Weather Week wild encounters

The wild encounters that will spawn with an increased frequency in specific weather conditions are as follows:

Cacnea (Sunny) [shiny encounter available]

Lotad (Rainy) [shiny encounter available]

Snover (Snow) [shiny encounter available]

Roggenrola (Partly Cloudy) [shiny encounter available]

Spritzee (Cloudy) [shiny encounter available]

Swablu (Windy) [shiny encounter available]

Gastly (Fog) [shiny encounter available]

Paras (Any Weather) [shiny encounter available]

Drifloon (Any Weather) [shiny encounter available]

Helioptile (Any Weather) [shiny encounter available]

Amaura (Any Weather) [shiny encounter available]

Lickitung (Any Weather) [shiny encounter available]

Furthermore, Castform will have an increased spawn rate in their respective weather conditions.

Pokemon GO Weather Week raid bosses

The raid bosses for Weather Week are as follows:

One-star Raids

Poliwhirl

Gastly [shiny encounter available]

Hippopotas [shiny encounter available]

Amaura [shiny encounter available]

Three-star Raids

Charizard [shiny encounter available]

Lickitung [shiny encounter available]

Drampa [shiny encounter available

Five-Star Raids

Regice [shiny encounter available]

Mega Raids

Mega Tyranitar [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Weather Week Field Research task encounters

There will be event-themed Field Research tasks available, with the following Pocket Monsters available as task encounters:

Paras [shiny encounter available]

Castform (Normal) [shiny encounter available]

Castform (Sunny) [shiny encounter available]

Castform (Rainy) [shiny encounter available]

Drifloon [shiny encounter available]

Helioptile [shiny encounter available]

Amaura [shiny encounter available]

Castform (Snowy) [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Weather Week Collection Challenges and PokeStop Showcases

Weather Week-themed Collection Challenges are here for trainers to participate in. Castform-focused PokeStop Showcases are also active now.

