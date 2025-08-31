Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Raikou ex deck guide

Raikou ex is one of the most notable cards added to the mix in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs set. This deck synergizes beautifully with each other striking a balance between quick aggressive play, energy generation, and consistent deck cycling. Raikou ex manages the early game, distributing damage throughout the board, while Magnezone finishes with powerful hits.

Let’s break it down in detail how to pilot this deck effectively.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Raikou ex deck guide: Cards you need

Card Quantity Raikou ex 2 Pichu 1 Magnemite 2 Magneton (Genetic Apex) 2 Magnezone (Space-Time Smackdown) 2 Cyrus 2 Leaf 1 Lillie 1 Professor's Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Giant Cape 1 Red Card 1 Elemental Switch 1

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Raikou ex deck guide: Strategy breakdown

All Raikou ex variants as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Raikou ex

HP: 130

130 Ability - Legendary Pulse: If Raikou ex is in the Active Spot at the end of your turn, draw 1 card.

If Raikou ex is in the Active Spot at the end of your turn, draw 1 card. Move - Voltaic Bullet: 60 damage + 10 to one of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon (Cost: 2 Lightning Energy).

Raikou ex is your ideal opener. Its Voltaic Bullet does more than just a straightforward 60 damage, it also snipes chip damage to the Bench, which then sets up for some Cyrus plays. Moreover, the extra card draw from Legendary Pulse makes sure all your utility cards are in hand faster while you set up Magnezone in the background.

Other key Pokemon cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

2) Pichu

HP: 30

30 Move - Crackly Toss: Attach a Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone to a Benched Basic Pokemon (Free).

Attach a Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone to a Benched Basic Pokemon (Free). Retreat Cost: 0

Pichu is your Turn 1 alternative if you don’t lead with Raikou ex. Its free attack helps provide 1 Energy to either Magnemite or Raikou ex on the bench.

3) Magneton (Genetic Apex)

HP: 80

80 Ability - Volt Charge: Once per turn, attach a Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone to Magneton.

Once per turn, attach a Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone to Magneton. Move - Spinning Attack: 60 damage (Cost: 1 Lightning + 3 Colorless).

Magneton’s value lies in its ability. It’s your energy generator, charging itself up so that when it evolves into Magnezone, you’ll already have the necessary energy built up. You can also use an Elemental Switch to move that energy if needed, making Magneton a pseudo battery for Raikou ex as well.

4) Magnezone (Space-Time Smackdown)

HP: 140

140 Move - Thunder Blast: 110 damage, discard 1 Lightning Energy (Cost: 1 Lightning + 2 Colorless).

Magnezone is the deck’s raw damage output. Its attack hits hard, applying late-game pressure. Because it discards energy with every attack, do not evolve it too early and leave it as Magneton until it's ready to bring it Active.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Raikou ex deck guide: Key Supporting cards

Best supporting cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cyrus : Perfect synergy with Raikou’s chip damage, forcing a weakened Benched Pokemon for easy knockouts.

: Perfect synergy with Raikou’s chip damage, forcing a weakened Benched Pokemon for easy knockouts. Leaf : Reduces Retreat Cost by 2, making it easier to pivot between attackers or undo forced swaps.

: Reduces Retreat Cost by 2, making it easier to pivot between attackers or undo forced swaps. Lillie : Heals 60 damage from Magnezone.

: Heals 60 damage from Magnezone. Professor’s Research : Draws 2 cards from your deck.

: Draws 2 cards from your deck. Poke Ball : Pulls a random Basic Pokemon.

: Pulls a random Basic Pokemon. Giant Cape : Equip this a Pokemon giving them +20 HP by.

: Equip this a Pokemon giving them +20 HP by. Red Card : A powerful disruption tool, crucial in the current meta, forcing your opponent reshuffle their hand and draw only three cards.

: A powerful disruption tool, crucial in the current meta, forcing your opponent reshuffle their hand and draw only three cards. Elemental Switch: Moves one energy from the Bench to the Active Spot. Especially useful if Pichu isn’t your starting Pokemon.

This Raikou ex deck is currently strong in the meta thanks to its balance of early consistency and late-game damage output. When backed up with a strong secondary attacker and supports like Cyrus and Red Card, the deck becomes not only reliable but also highly disruptive.

