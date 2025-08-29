Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Suicune ex deck guide

Suicune ex makes its grand entrance in the Secluded Springs set of Pokemon TCG Pocket, quickly becoming one of the most exciting cards to build around. This legendary Water-type from the Jhoto Region brings both reliable early-game offensive pressure and useful deck cycling, making it a strong pick for current competitive play.

This guide will walk you through the best Suicune ex deck build, the supporting cards you will need, and strategies to maximize its potential.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Suicune ex deck guide: Cards you need

Here are the main cards you’ll need to build this Suicune ex deck:

Card Quantity Suicune ex 2 Mantyke 2 Froakie 2 Greninja 2 Red Card 1 Cyrus 2 Irida 2 Rare Candy 2 Professor's Research 2 Poke Ball 2 Giant Cape 1

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Suicune ex deck guide: Strategy breakdown

All Suicune ex variants as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Suicune ex

HP: 140

140 Ability - Legendary Pulse: At the end of your turn, if Suicune ex is in the Active Spot, draw a card.

At the end of your turn, if Suicune ex is in the Active Spot, draw a card. Move - Crystal Waltz: 20x damage for each Benched Pokemon (yours and your opponent’s).

20x damage for each Benched Pokemon (yours and your opponent’s). Cost: 2 Water Energy

Suicune ex is your main attacker and best opener. With both benches filled, Crystal Waltz hits for 120 damage: solid of early- to mid-game pressure.

On top of that, Legendary Pulse accelerates your draw power, effectively doubling your deck's cycling speed. This ensures you not only attack consistently but also set up your other Pokemon faster than your opponents.

2) Mantyke

HP: 30

30 Move - Splashy Toss: Attach a Water Energy from your Energy Zone to one of your Benched Basic Pokemon.

Attach a Water Energy from your Energy Zone to one of your Benched Basic Pokemon. Cost: Free

Free Retreat Cost: None

Mantyke shines during Turn 1 when you can’t normally attach Energy. It provides Suicune ex with its first Energy immediately, letting you get ahead in setup. However, with only 30 HP, Mantyke can’t survive on the field long. Use it for one turn, then switch it out.

3) Greninja

HP: 120

120 Ability - Water Shuriken: Once per turn, deal 20 damage to one of your opponent’s Pokemon.

Once per turn, deal 20 damage to one of your opponent’s Pokemon. Move - Mist Slash: 60 damage.

60 damage. Cost: 1 Water + 1 Colorless Energy

Greninja serves two roles: a secondary attacker and a steady source of chip damage. With Water Shuriken, it can snipe any card on the opponent’s side, softening them up for Suicune ex or creating opportunities for Cyrus to drag them out in front for a knockout. This adds a layer of disruption while keeping the pressure constant.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Suicune ex deck guide: Supporting cards and their role

Best supporting cards in this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Red Card: Disrupts your opponent by forcing them to shuffle their hand and redraw only 3 cards. In this current accelerated card drawing meta, Red Card is an essential item card

Disrupts your opponent by forcing them to shuffle their hand and redraw only 3 cards. In this current accelerated card drawing meta, Red Card is an essential item card Cyrus: Pulls a damaged Benched Pokemon to the Active Spot, perfect for finishing off targets weakened by Greninja.

Pulls a damaged Benched Pokemon to the Active Spot, perfect for finishing off targets weakened by Greninja. Irida: Recovers 40 HP from each of your Pokemon with Water Energy attached.

Recovers 40 HP from each of your Pokemon with Water Energy attached. Rare Candy: Skips Stage 1 evolution, allowing Froakie to directly evolve into a Greninja.

Skips Stage 1 evolution, allowing Froakie to directly evolve into a Greninja. Professor’s Research: Draws two cards from your deck.

Draws two cards from your deck. Poke Ball: Pulls a random Basic Pokemon.

Pulls a random Basic Pokemon. Giant Cape: Adds +20 HP to the equipped Pokemon.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Suicune ex deck guide: Alternate card options

If you’d like to experiment, here are some optional inclusions that work well with this deck’s Water-type synergy:

Palkia ex: A strong secondary attacker that needs to be set up on the bench while Suicune ex controls the front.

A strong secondary attacker that needs to be set up on the bench while Suicune ex controls the front. Primarina or Milotic: Decent Water-types that focus on healing Active cards; for players who prefer a more defensive and sustained playstyle.

Decent Water-types that focus on healing Active cards; for players who prefer a more defensive and sustained playstyle. Blastoise ex: A heavy-hitting alternative attacker with consistent damage output, with its three-stage evolution being the only downside.

The Suicune ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket is all about tempo, pressure, and consistency. Suicune ex sets the pace with scaling damage and card draw, and Greninja chips away at your opponents' setup. Combined with a solid set of support cards, this deck is quickly becoming popular in the current meta.

