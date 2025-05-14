Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Winners and losers

The Pokemon Unite universe keeps expanding, with every patching refinement further shaping the battlefield and disturbing the metagame. The newest mid-season update, Breath of Evolution Part 2, arrives on May 15, 2025, version 1.18.2.7. The patch is full of balance adjustments, item revisions, and bug fixes meant to enhance ranked play as well as casual games.

Some have been powered up, others pulled back, and a handful of key items have been reworked entirely. Let’s break down the winners and losers of this impactful update.

Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Winners

Winners of Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

1) Clefable

Clefable gets heavy buffs to its survival and support capacity. All of its HP, defense, and special defense have been increased, particularly in the late game. Draining Kiss takes less damage but its special attack-based healing has been increased. In the meantime, Moonlight heals for more HP, making Clefable a tougher and more consistent healer in teamfights.

2) Blastoise

Blastoise sees improvements in both durability and utility. It has its HP cap increased, and its speed reductions to Water Spout and Hydro Pump make it better at crowd control when using Rapid Spin. Its Water Spout slows for a longer duration, and the stun on Burst from Hydro Pump has improved when it is spun, thus making Blastoise perform better at breaking enemy formations.

3) Garchomp

An outright winner of this patch, Garchomp heals more from increased attacks now, giving it improved staying power in long battles. Dig and Earthquake both receive shorter cooldowns and longer buffs, enabling Garchomp to dive in and last through skirmishes better.

4) Blaziken

Blaziken’s mobility and survivability get a lift. Focus Blast now applies a longer slow effect, increasing chase potential. Its Unite Move, Spinning Flame Kick, grants a much larger shield, jumping from 5% to 12% of max HP, and has a slightly reduced cooldown. These upgrades offer more flexibility when switching battle styles mid-fight.

Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Losers

Losers of Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Zacian

Zacian’s reign of dominance is being toned down. Its Intrepid Sword no longer makes additional Aeos energy fall from slain foes, taking away its early game snowballing potential. Important moves such as Play Rough and Sacred Sword have had their stun times and damage decreased, taking away from its crowd control and burst potential. These nerfs are a response to Zacian's overwhelming dominance throughout the entirety of the game.

2) Alolan Raichu

Alolan Raichu's Stored Power combo has been nerfed to avoid its explosive burst damage. Its cooldown has been raised from 4.5 to 6 seconds, bonus damage has been lowered by 10%, and the attack speed buff fell from 50% to 35%. These changes target the Pokemon's ability to quickly rotate through moves and burst down opponents.

3) Gyarados

Following Magikarp's quick path to evolution, Gyarados was scaling too early. The patch reduces the Effort Gauge gain from its ability, Rattled, and trims down the damage of Dragon Breath and Waterfall by 12% each. This slows Gyarados’s momentum in lane and makes it slightly less oppressive post-evolution.

Breath of Evolution Part 2 maintains Pokemon Unite's dedication to balance and equity. By targeted nerfs on overpowered Pokemon such as Zacian and Raichu, and much-needed buffs for underused picks like Garchomp and Clefable, the meta is being rebalanced. Item changes shake up build paths, while bug fixes ensure smoother play for everyone.

