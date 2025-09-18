Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Timed Research and Collection Challenge: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Psychic Spectacular Taken Over provides Timed Research, Field Research, Giovanni Special Research, and Collection Challenge for Pokemon GO trainers to complete. There are plenty of rewards to get from these tasks, like Pokemon encounters and in-game items.

Psychic Spectacular Taken Over marks the debut of Indeedee in Pokemon GO and sees Giovanni change his ace to Shadow Incarnate Tornadus. The event runs from September 16 at 10 am local time to September 21, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

How to complete Psychic Spectacular Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The Psychic Spectacular Timed Research is available for US$4.99. The tasks and rewards are:

Psychic Spectacular Premium Timed Research (Step 1 of 2)

Explore 1 km - Abra encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Ralts encounter

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket members - Solosis encounter

Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - Slowpoke encounter

Rewards: Oranguru encounter, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Psychic Spectacular Premium Timed Research (Step 2 of 2)

Explore 1 km - Drowzee encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Hatenna encounter

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket members - Gothita encounter

Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - Galarian Slowpoke encounter

Rewards: Wyrdeer encounter, 1x Premium Battle Pass, 1x Super Rocket Radar

How to complete Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Gathering Shadows Collection Challenge

Rescue Swablu from Team GO Rocket (Normal-type Male Grunts)

Rescue Baltoy from Team GO Rocket (Psychic-type Male Grunts)

Rescue Qwilfish from Team GO Rocket (Poison-type Female Grunts)

Rescue Deino from Team GO Rocket (Dragon-type Female Grunts)

How to complete Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Field Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Catch 3 Solrock or Lunatone: Starmie encounter

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt - 1x Mysterious Component

Evolve a Pokemon - 1200x Stardust

Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - 1x Fast TM or 1x Charged TM

