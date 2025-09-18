Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Timed Research and Collection Challenge: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Psychic Spectacular Taken Over provides Timed Research, Field Research, Giovanni Special Research, and Collection Challenge for Pokemon GO trainers to complete. There are plenty of rewards to get from these tasks, like Pokemon encounters and in-game items.
Psychic Spectacular Taken Over marks the debut of Indeedee in Pokemon GO and sees Giovanni change his ace to Shadow Incarnate Tornadus. The event runs from September 16 at 10 am local time to September 21, 2025, at 8 pm local time.
How to complete Psychic Spectacular Timed Research in Pokemon GO
The Psychic Spectacular Timed Research is available for US$4.99. The tasks and rewards are:
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Psychic Spectacular Premium Timed Research (Step 1 of 2)
- Explore 1 km - Abra encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Ralts encounter
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket members - Solosis encounter
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - Slowpoke encounter
- Rewards: Oranguru encounter, 1x Premium Battle Pass
Psychic Spectacular Premium Timed Research (Step 2 of 2)
- Explore 1 km - Drowzee encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Hatenna encounter
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket members - Gothita encounter
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - Galarian Slowpoke encounter
- Rewards: Wyrdeer encounter, 1x Premium Battle Pass, 1x Super Rocket Radar
How to complete Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are as follows:
Gathering Shadows Collection Challenge
- Rescue Swablu from Team GO Rocket (Normal-type Male Grunts)
- Rescue Baltoy from Team GO Rocket (Psychic-type Male Grunts)
- Rescue Qwilfish from Team GO Rocket (Poison-type Female Grunts)
- Rescue Deino from Team GO Rocket (Dragon-type Female Grunts)
How to complete Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Field Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are:
- Catch 3 Solrock or Lunatone: Starmie encounter
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt - 1x Mysterious Component
- Evolve a Pokemon - 1200x Stardust
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - 1x Fast TM or 1x Charged TM
Check out other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨