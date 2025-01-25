Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research: Tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

The Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for US$2.00 (or the equivalent in the player's local currency). The rewards from the same include in-game resources like Premium Battle Pass and Rare Candy XL and Ralts encounters with Dual Destiny-themed Special Backgrounds.
We have gathered all the available information for the event-exclusive Special Research for today's event below.
How to complete Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research
The tasks and rewards are:
Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 1 of 3
- Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Ralts encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Incubator
- Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Ralts Candy
- Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
- Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
- Rewards: Ralts encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass
Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 2 of 3
- Catch 5 Pokemon - Ralts encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Ralts encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Ralts encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Ralts encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - Ralts encounter
- Catch 30 Pokemon - Ralts encounter
- Rewards: Ralts encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball
Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 3 of 3
- Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Gallade encounter
- Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
- Transfer 25 Pokemon - 5x Ralts Candy XL
- Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
- Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM
- Earn 15000 XP - Gardevoir encounter
- Rewards: Ralts encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL
