  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research: Tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research: Tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jan 25, 2025 12:21 GMT
Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research (Image via Niantic)
Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research (Image via Niantic)

The Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for US$2.00 (or the equivalent in the player's local currency). The rewards from the same include in-game resources like Premium Battle Pass and Rare Candy XL and Ralts encounters with Dual Destiny-themed Special Backgrounds.

We have gathered all the available information for the event-exclusive Special Research for today's event below.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic preparation guide

sk promotional banner

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to complete Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research

also-read-trending Trending

The tasks and rewards are:

Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 1 of 3

  • Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Ralts encounter
  • Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Incubator
  • Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Ralts Candy
  • Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
  • Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
  • Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
  • Rewards: Ralts encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 2 of 3

  • Catch 5 Pokemon - Ralts encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Ralts encounter
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - Ralts encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Ralts encounter
  • Catch 25 Pokemon - Ralts encounter
  • Catch 30 Pokemon - Ralts encounter
  • Rewards: Ralts encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball

Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 3 of 3

  • Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Gallade encounter
  • Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
  • Transfer 25 Pokemon - 5x Ralts Candy XL
  • Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
  • Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM
  • Earn 15000 XP - Gardevoir encounter
  • Rewards: Ralts encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL

Also Read: Is the Pokemon GO Community Day Classic Ralts Ultra Community Day Box worth it?

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी