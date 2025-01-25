Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research: Tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

The Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for US$2.00 (or the equivalent in the player's local currency). The rewards from the same include in-game resources like Premium Battle Pass and Rare Candy XL and Ralts encounters with Dual Destiny-themed Special Backgrounds.

We have gathered all the available information for the event-exclusive Special Research for today's event below.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic preparation guide

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to complete Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research

Expand Tweet

Trending

The tasks and rewards are:

Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 1 of 3

Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Ralts encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Incubator

Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Ralts Candy

Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense

Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball

Rewards: Ralts encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 2 of 3

Catch 5 Pokemon - Ralts encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Ralts encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Ralts encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Ralts encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Ralts encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon - Ralts encounter

Rewards: Ralts encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball

Ralts Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 3 of 3

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Gallade encounter

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar

Transfer 25 Pokemon - 5x Ralts Candy XL

Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy

Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM

Earn 15000 XP - Gardevoir encounter

Rewards: Ralts encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL

Also Read: Is the Pokemon GO Community Day Classic Ralts Ultra Community Day Box worth it?

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨