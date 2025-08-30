  • home icon
Rookidee Community Day Special Research: Tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Aug 30, 2025 04:05 GMT
Rookidee Community Day Speical Research guide (Image via Niantic)
Rookidee Community Day Speical Research guide (Image via Niantic)

The Rookidee Community Day Special Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for US$1.99. The tasks are relatively straightforward, with rewards involving several Rookidee encounters, a Corvisquire encounter, a Corviknight encounter, and in-game items.

The Rookidee Community Day takes place on August 30, 2025, in Pokemon GO from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. During that stipulated time, Rookidee will spawn at an increased rate in the wild. From the beginning of the event till September 6, 2025, at 10 pm local time, evolving Rookidee all the way will net a Corviknight with Charged Attack Air Cutter.

Aside from the Rookidee Community Day Special Research task, we also discuss the event's Special Background Timed Research and Field Research in the article below.

How to complete Rookidee Community Day Special Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards are:

Rookidee Community Day Special Research (Little Bird, Big Dreams) - Step 1 of 3

  • Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Rookidee encounter
  • Catch 5 Pokemon - 1x Incubator
  • Make 5 Great Throws - 50x Rookidee Candy
  • Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
  • Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
  • Complete 2 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
  • Rewards: Rookidee encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass
Rookidee Community Day Special Research (Little Bird, Big Dreams) - Step 2 of 3

  • Catch a Pokemon - Rookidee encounter
  • Catch 3 Pokemon - Rookidee encounter
  • Catch 5 Pokemon - Rookidee encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Rookidee encounter
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - Rookidee encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Rookidee encounter
  • Rewards: Rookidee encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball

Rookidee Community Day Special Research (Little Bird, Big Dreams) - Step 3 of 3

  • Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Corvisquire encounter
  • Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon - 5x Rookidee Candy XL
  • Evolve 2 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
  • Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Charged TM
  • Earn 3000 XP - Corviknight encounter
  • Rewards: Rookidee encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL
Also Read: Pokemon GO Rookidee Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

How to complete Rookidee Community Day Special Background Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards for Rookidee Community Day Special Background Timed Research are:

  • Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XP
  • Catch a Pokemon on 2 different days - Rookidee encounter
  • Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x Stardust
  • Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Rookidee encounter
  • Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XP
  • Rewards: Rookidee encounter, 5000x Stardust
The Rookidee Community Day Special Background Timed Research expires on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 10 pm local time. The tasks need to be completed and rewards claimed before that. You will have an encounter with a Rookidee with a Delightful Days-themed Special Background, with an increased chance to come across the shiny variant.

How to complete Rookidee Community Day Field Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards are:

  • Catch 3 Rookidee - Rookide encounter [shiny variant possible], 5x Great Ball, 2x Ultra Ball, 2x Pinap Berry, or 500x Stardust
  • Win a five-star or higher raid - Rookide encounter [shiny variant possible] with Delightful Days-themed Special Background
  • Trade a Pokemon - Rookide encounter [shiny variant possible] with Delightful Days-themed Special Background
  • Complete a Party Challenge - Rookide encounter [shiny variant possible] with Delightful Days-themed Special Background

You can get Field Research tasks from interacting with/spinning the Photo Discs of PokeStops.

Check out our popular Pokemon GO guides:

Angshuman Dutta

