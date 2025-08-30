Rookidee Community Day Special Research: Tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

The Rookidee Community Day Special Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for US$1.99. The tasks are relatively straightforward, with rewards involving several Rookidee encounters, a Corvisquire encounter, a Corviknight encounter, and in-game items. The Rookidee Community Day takes place on August 30, 2025, in Pokemon GO from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. During that stipulated time, Rookidee will spawn at an increased rate in the wild. From the beginning of the event till September 6, 2025, at 10 pm local time, evolving Rookidee all the way will net a Corviknight with Charged Attack Air Cutter. Aside from the Rookidee Community Day Special Research task, we also discuss the event's Special Background Timed Research and Field Research in the article below. How to complete Rookidee Community Day Special Research in Pokemon GO?The tasks and rewards are:Rookidee Community Day Special Research (Little Bird, Big Dreams) - Step 1 of 3Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Rookidee encounterCatch 5 Pokemon - 1x IncubatorMake 5 Great Throws - 50x Rookidee CandySpin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x IncenseExplore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap BerryComplete 2 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra BallRewards: Rookidee encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle PassRookidee Community Day Special Research (Little Bird, Big Dreams) - Step 2 of 3Catch a Pokemon - Rookidee encounterCatch 3 Pokemon - Rookidee encounterCatch 5 Pokemon - Rookidee encounterCatch 10 Pokemon - Rookidee encounterCatch 15 Pokemon - Rookidee encounterCatch 20 Pokemon - Rookidee encounterRewards: Rookidee encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra BallRookidee Community Day Special Research (Little Bird, Big Dreams) - Step 3 of 3Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Corvisquire encounterEarn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket RadarTransfer 10 Pokemon - 5x Rookidee Candy XLEvolve 2 Pokemon - 3x Rare CandyPower up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Charged TMEarn 3000 XP - Corviknight encounterRewards: Rookidee encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XLAlso Read: Pokemon GO Rookidee Community Day PvP and PvE analysisHow to complete Rookidee Community Day Special Background Timed Research in Pokemon GO?The tasks and rewards for Rookidee Community Day Special Background Timed Research are:Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XPCatch a Pokemon on 2 different days - Rookidee encounterCatch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x StardustCatch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Rookidee encounterCatch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XPRewards: Rookidee encounter, 5000x StardustThe Rookidee Community Day Special Background Timed Research expires on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 10 pm local time. The tasks need to be completed and rewards claimed before that. You will have an encounter with a Rookidee with a Delightful Days-themed Special Background, with an increased chance to come across the shiny variant.How to complete Rookidee Community Day Special Background Timed Research in Pokemon GO?The tasks and rewards are:Catch 3 Rookidee - Rookide encounter [shiny variant possible], 5x Great Ball, 2x Ultra Ball, 2x Pinap Berry, or 500x StardustWin a five-star or higher raid - Rookide encounter [shiny variant possible] with Delightful Days-themed Special BackgroundTrade a Pokemon - Rookide encounter [shiny variant possible] with Delightful Days-themed Special BackgroundComplete a Party Challenge - Rookide encounter [shiny variant possible] with Delightful Days-themed Special BackgroundYou can get Field Research tasks from interacting with/spinning the Photo Discs of PokeStops. Check out our popular Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts