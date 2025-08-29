  • home icon
Pokemon GO Rookidee Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 29, 2025 20:17 GMT
Pokemon GO Rookidee Community Day PvP and PvE analysis
Pokemon GO Rookidee Community Day PvP and PvE analysis (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Rookidee Community Day takes place on August 30, 2025, from 2–5 pm local time. The fact that Rookidee would be the feature of this event was decided via a vote a while back. The featured attack during this event is Air Cutter, which can be learned by Corviknight when evolving from Corvisquire.

This article provides a breakdown of the PvP and PvE-related connotations of the Pokemon GO Rookidee Community Day.

Is the Pokemon GO Rookidee Community Day worth playing?

Yes, the Community Day event featuring Rookidee is worth playing, especially if you are a PvP enthusiast. Corviknight has been strong in the Great and Ultra Leagues since its release. With Air Cutter in its moveset, it will be a force to be reckoned with. All things considered, this might be the most impactful Community Day of the season.

Rookidee evolves into Corviknight (Image via TPC)
Rookidee evolves into Corviknight (Image via TPC)

With all the balance changes coming to GO Battle League Season 24, the new Corviknight will shake things up quite a bit.

With the Rookidee family's shiny form being released recently, during the Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales event, many hunters might already have it. The 1-in-25 odds are nothing to laugh off though, as a shiny with good PvP IVs might be exactly what you are looking for.

Best IVs to look for in Rookidee Community Day in Pokemon GO

10 best IV spreads for Corviknight for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
123.5150001314100.000%105.5132.71522129969
223.515000141399.827%105.5133.41512126277
323.514970151199.647%105.5134.01502122449
423.514990121599.512%105.5132.11522119579
523.514960121499.512%105.5132.11522119579
62314962151599.381%105.7132.61512116786
723.514970131399.342%105.5132.71512115956
823.514991131199.290%106.2132.71502114838
923.514970141299.166%105.5133.41502112196
1023.514940141199.166%105.5133.41502112196
10 best IV spreads for Corviknight for the Ultra League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectXLPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
148.5249801515100.000%236135.7172.31964586690
249.524990121399.738%276136.5170.91964574656
349.525000131299.715%276136.5171.71954573626
44924950121599.648%256136.1170.41974570556
54924960131499.628%256136.1171.21964569646
64924960141399.604%256136.1172.01954568508
748.524971151299.587%236136.5172.31944567739
84924970151299.574%256136.1172.91944567144
948.524920141599.517%236135.7171.51964564532
1047.524992151599.505%199136.5171.31954563979
It is not worth using Corviknight in the Master League.

100% IV Rookidee to look for during Pokemon GO August Community Day

While hunting Rookidee, you'll know you have found a hundo if you see any of the following CPs:

LevelHundo CP
19 CP
229 CP
349 CP
469 CP
589 CP
6110 CP
7130 CP
8150 CP
9170 CP
10190 CP
11209 CP
12228 CP
13247 CP
14266 CP
15 (Research)285 CP
16304 CP
17323 CP
18342 CP
19361 CP
20 (Egg)380 CP
21400 CP
22419 CP
23438 CP
24457 CP
25476 CP
26495 CP
27514 CP
28533 CP
29552 CP
30 (Wild, no weather boost)571 CP
31581 CP
32590 CP
33600 CP
34609 CP
35 (Wild, weather boosted)619 CP
In other news, Beelzeboy won the 2025 Pokemon GO World Championships.

