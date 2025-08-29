Pokemon GO Rookidee Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Rookidee Community Day takes place on August 30, 2025, from 2–5 pm local time. The fact that Rookidee would be the feature of this event was decided via a vote a while back. The featured attack during this event is Air Cutter, which can be learned by Corviknight when evolving from Corvisquire.

This article provides a breakdown of the PvP and PvE-related connotations of the Pokemon GO Rookidee Community Day.

Is the Pokemon GO Rookidee Community Day worth playing?

Yes, the Community Day event featuring Rookidee is worth playing, especially if you are a PvP enthusiast. Corviknight has been strong in the Great and Ultra Leagues since its release. With Air Cutter in its moveset, it will be a force to be reckoned with. All things considered, this might be the most impactful Community Day of the season.

Rookidee evolves into Corviknight (Image via TPC)

With all the balance changes coming to GO Battle League Season 24, the new Corviknight will shake things up quite a bit.

With the Rookidee family's shiny form being released recently, during the Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales event, many hunters might already have it. The 1-in-25 odds are nothing to laugh off though, as a shiny with good PvP IVs might be exactly what you are looking for.

Best IVs to look for in Rookidee Community Day in Pokemon GO

10 best IV spreads for Corviknight for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 23.5 1500 0 13 14 100.000% 105.5 132.7 152 2129969 2 23.5 1500 0 14 13 99.827% 105.5 133.4 151 2126277 3 23.5 1497 0 15 11 99.647% 105.5 134.0 150 2122449 4 23.5 1499 0 12 15 99.512% 105.5 132.1 152 2119579 5 23.5 1496 0 12 14 99.512% 105.5 132.1 152 2119579 6 23 1496 2 15 15 99.381% 105.7 132.6 151 2116786 7 23.5 1497 0 13 13 99.342% 105.5 132.7 151 2115956 8 23.5 1499 1 13 11 99.290% 106.2 132.7 150 2114838 9 23.5 1497 0 14 12 99.166% 105.5 133.4 150 2112196 10 23.5 1494 0 14 11 99.166% 105.5 133.4 150 2112196

10 best IV spreads for Corviknight for the Ultra League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect XL PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 48.5 2498 0 15 15 100.000% 236 135.7 172.3 196 4586690 2 49.5 2499 0 12 13 99.738% 276 136.5 170.9 196 4574656 3 49.5 2500 0 13 12 99.715% 276 136.5 171.7 195 4573626 4 49 2495 0 12 15 99.648% 256 136.1 170.4 197 4570556 5 49 2496 0 13 14 99.628% 256 136.1 171.2 196 4569646 6 49 2496 0 14 13 99.604% 256 136.1 172.0 195 4568508 7 48.5 2497 1 15 12 99.587% 236 136.5 172.3 194 4567739 8 49 2497 0 15 12 99.574% 256 136.1 172.9 194 4567144 9 48.5 2492 0 14 15 99.517% 236 135.7 171.5 196 4564532 10 47.5 2499 2 15 15 99.505% 199 136.5 171.3 195 4563979

It is not worth using Corviknight in the Master League.

100% IV Rookidee to look for during Pokemon GO August Community Day

While hunting Rookidee, you'll know you have found a hundo if you see any of the following CPs:

Level Hundo CP 1 9 CP 2 29 CP 3 49 CP 4 69 CP 5 89 CP 6 110 CP 7 130 CP 8 150 CP 9 170 CP 10 190 CP 11 209 CP 12 228 CP 13 247 CP 14 266 CP 15 (Research) 285 CP 16 304 CP 17 323 CP 18 342 CP 19 361 CP 20 (Egg) 380 CP 21 400 CP 22 419 CP 23 438 CP 24 457 CP 25 476 CP 26 495 CP 27 514 CP 28 533 CP 29 552 CP 30 (Wild, no weather boost) 571 CP 31 581 CP 32 590 CP 33 600 CP 34 609 CP 35 (Wild, weather boosted) 619 CP

In other news, Beelzeboy won the 2025 Pokemon GO World Championships.

