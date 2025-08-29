Pokemon GO Rookidee Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Rookidee Community Day takes place on August 30, 2025, from 2–5 pm local time. The fact that Rookidee would be the feature of this event was decided via a vote a while back. The featured attack during this event is Air Cutter, which can be learned by Corviknight when evolving from Corvisquire.
This article provides a breakdown of the PvP and PvE-related connotations of the Pokemon GO Rookidee Community Day.
Is the Pokemon GO Rookidee Community Day worth playing?
Yes, the Community Day event featuring Rookidee is worth playing, especially if you are a PvP enthusiast. Corviknight has been strong in the Great and Ultra Leagues since its release. With Air Cutter in its moveset, it will be a force to be reckoned with. All things considered, this might be the most impactful Community Day of the season.
With all the balance changes coming to GO Battle League Season 24, the new Corviknight will shake things up quite a bit.
With the Rookidee family's shiny form being released recently, during the Ultra Unlock Steel and Scales event, many hunters might already have it. The 1-in-25 odds are nothing to laugh off though, as a shiny with good PvP IVs might be exactly what you are looking for.
Best IVs to look for in Rookidee Community Day in Pokemon GO
10 best IV spreads for Corviknight for the Great League
10 best IV spreads for Corviknight for the Ultra League
It is not worth using Corviknight in the Master League.
100% IV Rookidee to look for during Pokemon GO August Community Day
While hunting Rookidee, you'll know you have found a hundo if you see any of the following CPs:
