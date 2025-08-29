Pokemon GO August Community Day (ft. Rookidee): Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

  • home icon
By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 29, 2025 22:42 GMT
Pokemon GO August Community Day
Pokemon GO August Community Day features Rookidee (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO August Community Day features Rookidee, the regional bird from Generation VIII's Galar. The main event will kick off at 2 pm local time on August 30, 2025, and end at 5 pm local time on the same day. Additional bonuses will stay active until September 6, 2025.

This article covers all the features and bonuses of the Pokemon GO August Community Day, including the odds of finding Shiny Rookidee, the creature's hundo CP, and more.

sk promotional banner

August Community Day in Pokemon GO features Rookidee and many exciting bonuses

Features

Wild encounters

  • Rookidee [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]

Featured attack

Evolving Corvisquire, Rookidee's evolution between 2 pm local time on August 30 and 10 pm local time on September 6, 2025, will give you a Corviknight that knows Air Cutter.

Air Cutter

  • Trainer Battles: 45 power
  • Gyms and raids: 55 power

Bonuses

  • 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.
  • 2× Candy for catching Pokemon.
  • 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon.
  • Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.
  • Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.
  • Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!
  • One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day.*
  • Trades will require 50% less Stardust.*
*While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, these will be active from 2 pm to 10 pm local time.

Best tips and tricks for Rookidee Community Day in Pokemon GO

Play with friends and community members

The more people you play with the more number of spawns you will see. This will help increase your chances of finding shinies and suitable IVs. Checking in with your local community will also give you Pokemon GO Campfire Check-In Timed Research for this Community Day.

Mega Evolve a Flying-type

Rookidee is a mono-Flying-type. Therefore having a creature like Mega Rayquaza, Mega Salamance, Mega Charizard Y, Mega Aerodactyl, and Mega Pidgeot equipped will give you extra catch Candy.

Hatch Eggs

The 1/4 hatch distance bonus from the Pokemon GO August Community Day will help you get rid of old 10/12 km Eggs. Make sure to have empty incubators when the event starts.

Get Air Cutter Corviknight

The August Community Day move is highly effective, so make sure to add it to your collection. Check out our breakdown of Corviknight with Air Cutter in Pokemon GO.

Shiny odds and hundo CP on Pokemon GO August Community Day

Shiny odds

The chance of finding a Shiny Rookidee during Pokemon GO August 2025 Community Day are 1-in-25 or 4%.

Hundo CP

LevelHundo CP
19 CP
229 CP
349 CP
469 CP
589 CP
6110 CP
7130 CP
8150 CP
9170 CP
10190 CP
11209 CP
12228 CP
13247 CP
14266 CP
15 (Research)285 CP
16304 CP
17323 CP
18342 CP
19361 CP
20 (Egg)380 CP
21400 CP
22419 CP
23438 CP
24457 CP
25476 CP
26495 CP
27514 CP
28533 CP
29552 CP
30 (Wild, no weather boost)571 CP
31581 CP
32590 CP
33600 CP
34609 CP
35 (Wild, weather boosted)619 CP
In other news, Beelzeboy won the 2025 Pokemon GO World Championships.

