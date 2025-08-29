Pokemon GO August Community Day (ft. Rookidee): Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

Pokemon GO August Community Day features Rookidee, the regional bird from Generation VIII's Galar. The main event will kick off at 2 pm local time on August 30, 2025, and end at 5 pm local time on the same day. Additional bonuses will stay active until September 6, 2025.This article covers all the features and bonuses of the Pokemon GO August Community Day, including the odds of finding Shiny Rookidee, the creature's hundo CP, and more.August Community Day in Pokemon GO features Rookidee and many exciting bonusesFeaturesWild encountersRookidee [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]Featured attackEvolving Corvisquire, Rookidee's evolution between 2 pm local time on August 30 and 10 pm local time on September 6, 2025, will give you a Corviknight that knows Air Cutter.Also read: Pokemon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring long-awaited Gen VIII familyAir CutterTrainer Battles: 45 powerGyms and raids: 55 powerBonuses1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.2× Candy for catching Pokemon.2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon.Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day.*Trades will require 50% less Stardust.**While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, these will be active from 2 pm to 10 pm local time.Also read: Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation Research Breakthrough encounters and egg hatchesBest tips and tricks for Rookidee Community Day in Pokemon GOPlay with friends and community membersThe more people you play with the more number of spawns you will see. This will help increase your chances of finding shinies and suitable IVs. Checking in with your local community will also give you Pokemon GO Campfire Check-In Timed Research for this Community Day.Mega Evolve a Flying-typeRookidee is a mono-Flying-type. Therefore having a creature like Mega Rayquaza, Mega Salamance, Mega Charizard Y, Mega Aerodactyl, and Mega Pidgeot equipped will give you extra catch Candy.Hatch EggsThe 1/4 hatch distance bonus from the Pokemon GO August Community Day will help you get rid of old 10/12 km Eggs. Make sure to have empty incubators when the event starts.Get Air Cutter CorviknightThe August Community Day move is highly effective, so make sure to add it to your collection. Check out our breakdown of Corviknight with Air Cutter in Pokemon GO.Shiny odds and hundo CP on Pokemon GO August Community DayShiny oddsThe chance of finding a Shiny Rookidee during Pokemon GO August 2025 Community Day are 1-in-25 or 4%.Hundo CPLevelHundo CP19 CP229 CP349 CP469 CP589 CP6110 CP7130 CP8150 CP9170 CP10190 CP11209 CP12228 CP13247 CP14266 CP15 (Research)285 CP16304 CP17323 CP18342 CP19361 CP20 (Egg)380 CP21400 CP22419 CP23438 CP24457 CP25476 CP26495 CP27514 CP28533 CP29552 CP30 (Wild, no weather boost)571 CP31581 CP32590 CP33600 CP34609 CP35 (Wild, weather boosted)619 CPIn other news, Beelzeboy won the 2025 Pokemon GO World Championships.Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts