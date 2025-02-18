Scattered to the Winds Timed Research and Field Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

  • home icon
By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Feb 18, 2025 10:03 GMT
Scattered to the Winds Timed Research and Field Research (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds has Field Research tasks, a Collection Challenge, and a paid Timed Research questline for players to complete. The tasks involved are relatively straightforward, with trainers being required to explore, spin PokeStops, and catch specific Pokemon.

Scattered to the Winds starts from Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 10 am local time and runs till Thursday, February 20, 2025, 8 pm local time. It marks the debut of Shiny Scatterbug, Shiny Spewpa, and Shiny Vivillon into the mix.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds preparation guide

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to complete Scattered to the Winds Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 2

  • Explore 1 km - 2000x Stardust
  • Spin 1 PokeStop or Gym - Caterpie encounter
  • Spin 2 PokeStops or Gyms - Metapod encounter
  • Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Butterfree encounter
  • Rewards: Pen Pal Avatar Pose, 2500x Stardust, 1x Star Piece

Step 2 of 2

  • Send a Gift with a sticker - 1x Incense
  • Explore 2 km - 3000x Stardust
  • Explore 3 km - 4000x Stardust
  • Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Wurmple encounter
  • Spin 6 PokeStops or Gyms - Silcoon encounter
  • Spin 9 PokeStops or Gyms - Beautifly encounter
  • Rewards: 3x Rare Candy, 5000x Stardust, 10000 XP
How to complete Scattered to the Winds Field Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

  • Explore 2 km - 1x Rare Candy
  • Send a Gift with a sticker attached - Pidgey encounter or Wurmple encounter
  • Send a Gift and add a sticker to each - Pidgey encounter
  • Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Caterpie encounter, Pidgey encounter, or Starley encounter

Also Read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for during Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds

How to complete Scattered to the Winds Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

  • Catch Starly
  • Catch Staravia (Evolve Starly)
  • Catch Staraptor (Evolve Staravia)
  • Catch Caterpie
  • Catch Metapod (Evolve Caterpie)
  • Catch Butterfree (Evolve Metapod)
  • Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust, Scyther encounter

