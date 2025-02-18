Scattered to the Winds Timed Research and Field Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds has Field Research tasks, a Collection Challenge, and a paid Timed Research questline for players to complete. The tasks involved are relatively straightforward, with trainers being required to explore, spin PokeStops, and catch specific Pokemon.
Scattered to the Winds starts from Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 10 am local time and runs till Thursday, February 20, 2025, 8 pm local time. It marks the debut of Shiny Scatterbug, Shiny Spewpa, and Shiny Vivillon into the mix.
How to complete Scattered to the Winds Timed Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are:
Step 1 of 2
- Explore 1 km - 2000x Stardust
- Spin 1 PokeStop or Gym - Caterpie encounter
- Spin 2 PokeStops or Gyms - Metapod encounter
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Butterfree encounter
- Rewards: Pen Pal Avatar Pose, 2500x Stardust, 1x Star Piece
Step 2 of 2
- Send a Gift with a sticker - 1x Incense
- Explore 2 km - 3000x Stardust
- Explore 3 km - 4000x Stardust
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Wurmple encounter
- Spin 6 PokeStops or Gyms - Silcoon encounter
- Spin 9 PokeStops or Gyms - Beautifly encounter
- Rewards: 3x Rare Candy, 5000x Stardust, 10000 XP
How to complete Scattered to the Winds Field Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are:
- Explore 2 km - 1x Rare Candy
- Send a Gift with a sticker attached - Pidgey encounter or Wurmple encounter
- Send a Gift and add a sticker to each - Pidgey encounter
- Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Caterpie encounter, Pidgey encounter, or Starley encounter
How to complete Scattered to the Winds Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are:
- Catch Starly
- Catch Staravia (Evolve Starly)
- Catch Staraptor (Evolve Staravia)
- Catch Caterpie
- Catch Metapod (Evolve Caterpie)
- Catch Butterfree (Evolve Metapod)
- Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust, Scyther encounter
