Scattered to the Winds Timed Research and Field Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds has Field Research tasks, a Collection Challenge, and a paid Timed Research questline for players to complete. The tasks involved are relatively straightforward, with trainers being required to explore, spin PokeStops, and catch specific Pokemon.

Scattered to the Winds starts from Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 10 am local time and runs till Thursday, February 20, 2025, 8 pm local time. It marks the debut of Shiny Scatterbug, Shiny Spewpa, and Shiny Vivillon into the mix.

How to complete Scattered to the Winds Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 2

Explore 1 km - 2000x Stardust

Spin 1 PokeStop or Gym - Caterpie encounter

Spin 2 PokeStops or Gyms - Metapod encounter

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Butterfree encounter

Rewards: Pen Pal Avatar Pose, 2500x Stardust, 1x Star Piece

Step 2 of 2

Send a Gift with a sticker - 1x Incense

Explore 2 km - 3000x Stardust

Explore 3 km - 4000x Stardust

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Wurmple encounter

Spin 6 PokeStops or Gyms - Silcoon encounter

Spin 9 PokeStops or Gyms - Beautifly encounter

Rewards: 3x Rare Candy, 5000x Stardust, 10000 XP

How to complete Scattered to the Winds Field Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Explore 2 km - 1x Rare Candy

Send a Gift with a sticker attached - Pidgey encounter or Wurmple encounter

Send a Gift and add a sticker to each - Pidgey encounter

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Caterpie encounter, Pidgey encounter, or Starley encounter

How to complete Scattered to the Winds Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Catch Starly

Catch Staravia (Evolve Starly)

Catch Staraptor (Evolve Staravia)

Catch Caterpie

Catch Metapod (Evolve Caterpie)

Catch Butterfree (Evolve Metapod)

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust, Scyther encounter

