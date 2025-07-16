Water Festival 2025 Field Research and Collection Challenges: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Water Festival 2025 provides Pokemon GO trainers with free Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges to complete. The event also has a paid, exclusive Premium Timed Research for US$4.99 titled Happiness in Every Scoop. Trainers get plenty of opportunities from all three combined to catch a Lapras with a scarf.
Water Festival 2025 runs in Pokemon GO from Tuesday, July 15, at 10 am local time to Sunday, July 20, at 8 pm local time. The event marks the in-game debut of Tatsugiri (Curly, Droopy, and Stretch), available in specific geographical regions.
How to complete Water Festival 2025 Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are
- Catch 5 Pokemon - Slowpoke encounter [shiny variant available], Staryu encounter [shiny variant available], or Magikarp encounter [shiny variant available]
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Squirtle encounter [shiny variant available], Buizel encounter [shiny variant available], or Finneon encounter [shiny variant available]
- Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon - 20 x Mega Blastoise Energy or 20 x Gyarados Mega Energy
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Lanturn encounter, Palpitoad encounter, or Tirtouga encounter [shiny variant available]
- Evolve 2 Water-type Pokemon - Wimpod encounter [shiny variant available]
- Win a raid - Lapras with a scarf encounter [shiny variant available]
How to complete Water Festival 2025 Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are
Water Festival: Fishin' Mission Collection Challenge
- Catch Magikarp
- Catch Barboach
- Catch Finneon
- Catch Gyarados [you cannot complete this through evolving Magikarp]
- Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 x Stardust, Lapras with a scarf encounter
Water Festival: She Sells Seashells Collection Challenge
- Catch Staryu
- Catch Krabby
- Catch Clamperl
- Catch Kingler [you cannot complete this through evolving Krabby]
- Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 x Stardust, Lapras with a scarf encounter
Water Festival: Just Keep Swimming Collection Challenge
- Catch Slowpoke
- Catch Marill
- Catch Buizel
- Catch Azumarill [you cannot complete this through evolving Marill]
- Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 x Stardust, Lapras with a scarf encounter
How to complete Water Festival 2025 Timed Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are
Happiness in Every Scoop - Water Festival Premium Timed Research (Step 1 of 1)
- Catch 5 Water-type Pokemon - Staryu encounter
- Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon - Feebas encounter
- Catch 15 Water-type Pokemon - 1 x Premium Battle Pass
- Evolve a Pokemon - Clamperl encounter
- Evolve 3 Pokemon - 1 x Rainy Lure Module
- Send a Gift with a sticker - Azumarill encounter
- Explore 1 km - Kingler encounter
- Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Gyarados encounter
- Rewards: Ice Cream Pose Avatar item, Lapras with a scarf encounter, 3000 x Stardust
