  Water Festival 2025 Field Research and Collection Challenges: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Water Festival 2025 Field Research and Collection Challenges: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Jul 16, 2025 07:41 GMT
Water Festival 2025 Field Research and Collection Challenges guide (Image via Niantic)
Water Festival 2025 Field Research and Collection Challenges guide (Image via Niantic)

Water Festival 2025 provides Pokemon GO trainers with free Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges to complete. The event also has a paid, exclusive Premium Timed Research for US$4.99 titled Happiness in Every Scoop. Trainers get plenty of opportunities from all three combined to catch a Lapras with a scarf.

Water Festival 2025 runs in Pokemon GO from Tuesday, July 15, at 10 am local time to Sunday, July 20, at 8 pm local time. The event marks the in-game debut of Tatsugiri (Curly, Droopy, and Stretch), available in specific geographical regions.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Water Festival 2025 overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to complete Water Festival 2025 Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are

  • Catch 5 Pokemon - Slowpoke encounter [shiny variant available], Staryu encounter [shiny variant available], or Magikarp encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Squirtle encounter [shiny variant available], Buizel encounter [shiny variant available], or Finneon encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon - 20 x Mega Blastoise Energy or 20 x Gyarados Mega Energy
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - Lanturn encounter, Palpitoad encounter, or Tirtouga encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Evolve 2 Water-type Pokemon - Wimpod encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Win a raid - Lapras with a scarf encounter [shiny variant available]
How to complete Water Festival 2025 Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are

Water Festival: Fishin' Mission Collection Challenge

  • Catch Magikarp
  • Catch Barboach
  • Catch Finneon
  • Catch Gyarados [you cannot complete this through evolving Magikarp]
  • Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 x Stardust, Lapras with a scarf encounter

Water Festival: She Sells Seashells Collection Challenge

  • Catch Staryu
  • Catch Krabby
  • Catch Clamperl
  • Catch Kingler [you cannot complete this through evolving Krabby]
  • Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 x Stardust, Lapras with a scarf encounter
Water Festival: Just Keep Swimming Collection Challenge

  • Catch Slowpoke
  • Catch Marill
  • Catch Buizel
  • Catch Azumarill [you cannot complete this through evolving Marill]
  • Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 x Stardust, Lapras with a scarf encounter

How to complete Water Festival 2025 Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are

Happiness in Every Scoop - Water Festival Premium Timed Research (Step 1 of 1)

  • Catch 5 Water-type Pokemon - Staryu encounter
  • Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon - Feebas encounter
  • Catch 15 Water-type Pokemon - 1 x Premium Battle Pass
  • Evolve a Pokemon - Clamperl encounter
  • Evolve 3 Pokemon - 1 x Rainy Lure Module
  • Send a Gift with a sticker - Azumarill encounter
  • Explore 1 km - Kingler encounter
  • Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Gyarados encounter
  • Rewards: Ice Cream Pose Avatar item, Lapras with a scarf encounter, 3000 x Stardust
