Water Festival 2025 Field Research and Collection Challenges: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Water Festival 2025 provides Pokemon GO trainers with free Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges to complete. The event also has a paid, exclusive Premium Timed Research for US$4.99 titled Happiness in Every Scoop. Trainers get plenty of opportunities from all three combined to catch a Lapras with a scarf.

Water Festival 2025 runs in Pokemon GO from Tuesday, July 15, at 10 am local time to Sunday, July 20, at 8 pm local time. The event marks the in-game debut of Tatsugiri (Curly, Droopy, and Stretch), available in specific geographical regions.

How to complete Water Festival 2025 Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are

Catch 5 Pokemon - Slowpoke encounter [shiny variant available], Staryu encounter [shiny variant available], or Magikarp encounter [shiny variant available]

Catch 10 Pokemon - Squirtle encounter [shiny variant available], Buizel encounter [shiny variant available], or Finneon encounter [shiny variant available]

Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon - 20 x Mega Blastoise Energy or 20 x Gyarados Mega Energy

Catch 15 Pokemon - Lanturn encounter, Palpitoad encounter, or Tirtouga encounter [shiny variant available]

Evolve 2 Water-type Pokemon - Wimpod encounter [shiny variant available]

Win a raid - Lapras with a scarf encounter [shiny variant available]

How to complete Water Festival 2025 Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are

Water Festival: Fishin' Mission Collection Challenge

Catch Magikarp

Catch Barboach

Catch Finneon

Catch Gyarados [you cannot complete this through evolving Magikarp]

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 x Stardust, Lapras with a scarf encounter

Water Festival: She Sells Seashells Collection Challenge

Catch Staryu

Catch Krabby

Catch Clamperl

Catch Kingler [you cannot complete this through evolving Krabby]

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 x Stardust, Lapras with a scarf encounter

Water Festival: Just Keep Swimming Collection Challenge

Catch Slowpoke

Catch Marill

Catch Buizel

Catch Azumarill [you cannot complete this through evolving Marill]

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 x Stardust, Lapras with a scarf encounter

How to complete Water Festival 2025 Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are

Happiness in Every Scoop - Water Festival Premium Timed Research (Step 1 of 1)

Catch 5 Water-type Pokemon - Staryu encounter

Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon - Feebas encounter

Catch 15 Water-type Pokemon - 1 x Premium Battle Pass

Evolve a Pokemon - Clamperl encounter

Evolve 3 Pokemon - 1 x Rainy Lure Module

Send a Gift with a sticker - Azumarill encounter

Explore 1 km - Kingler encounter

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Gyarados encounter

Rewards: Ice Cream Pose Avatar item, Lapras with a scarf encounter, 3000 x Stardust

