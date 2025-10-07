When is Poltchageist and Sinistcha coming to Pokemon GO?

The upcoming Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part I event is packed with eerie encounters, exciting bonuses, and the arrival of two mysterious Pokemon. Poltchageist and Sinistcha are the Matcha Pokemon that made their first main series appearance in the Paldea region. Whether you are a casual player or a seasoned collector, this event is shaping up to be one of the highlights of the year.

Poltchageist and Sinistcha will make their Pokemon GO debut

Halloween 2025 Part I event poster (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Poltchageist and its evolved form, Sinistcha, are making their debut during the Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part I event that will run from October 21, 2025, at 10 am until October 27, 2025, at 10 am local time.

During the event, Poltchageist will only be available in One-Star Raids. For now, Poltchageist’s and Sinistcha’s shiny variants will not be available in the game.

Players can evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha using 50 Poltchageist Candy, adding another hauntingly adorable pair to their Pokedex.

Tips to maximize catching Poltchageist during Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part I

Sinistcha as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Focus on One-Star Raids: Most players, including solo trainers, will be able to encounter Poltchageist because it will spawn in low-difficulty One-Star Raids. Keep an eye on nearby gyms and use Raid Passes or Remote Raid Passes to participate in as many battles as you can.

2) Use Pinap Berries for extra Candy: Stock up early because it will take 50 Poltchageist Candy to evolve it into Sinistcha. To double your Candy rewards, always use Pinap Berries (or Silver Pinaps, if available) before catching Poltchageist. For even more value, take advantage of the event's 2x Catch Candy bonus.

3) Use Weather boosts to your advantage: Being a Ghost- and Grass-type Pokemon, Poltchageist is boosted in the Foggy and Sunny weather. When these conditions, it will appear at a higher level, making it stronger and worth more Stardust when caught.

4) Don’t forget the Transfer Bonus: During the event’s Tier 3 bonus, you will earn 2x (or 3x for GO Pass Deluxe) Candy for transferring Pokemon. After catching plenty of Poltchageist, transfer lower-IV ones to Professor Willow to quickly pile up more Candy.

