When is Shadow Mewtwo returning in Pokemon GO World of Wonders?

Shadow Mewtwo is returning to Pokemon GO after a long time. This means you can get a potent Shadow monster in the World of Wonders season. The powerful Legendary Pokemon will make its appearance on March 30, 2024. We will explore its return, but this new GO season of World of Wonders presents amazing offerings. Charcadet, a new Gen IX debut, Pepilope, the prettiest Ultra Beast, also a debut, Groudon and Tapu Koko, the two returning Legendaries, are this season's highlights.

Mewtwo is an eye-catching Pokemon, including its Shadow and shiny forms, so fans love to get their hands on them whenever they are available. This new Pokemon GO season is hosting a Shadow raid battle featuring the Genetic Pokemon this month.

When will Shadow Mewtwo return in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Mewtwo will return to Pokemon GO fans during the World of Wonders Shadow raids on March 30, 2024, at 10 am local time. The creature will disappear on March 30, 2024, at 10 pm local time. The Legendary first appeared in Generation 1 Red and Blue. Its Pokemon GO debut came in 2017, and players crave its outstanding Psychic-type power.

After three years, the developer released the Shadow form of Mewtwo in Pokemon GO at the GO Fest 2020 event. Since then, it has returned to the game through Research tasks and Giovanni’s units.

Right now, the only way to get Shadow Mewtwo is by beating the Shadow raids during the World of Wonders. However, grabbing a win is tough, so players shouldn’t attempt solo. Instead, they should build teams to create strong counters.

How to beat Shadow Mewtwo in Shadow raids

Shadow Mewtwo is a dual Psychic-type critter in Pokemon GO, which is weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks. So, teach them to your counters. Note that it resists Fighting and Psychic-type moves, which you should avoid at all costs. It is an attack-focused Pokemon with 300 Attack stat and 182 Defense stat.

As a Shadow raid boss, Mewtwo uses Psycho Cut and Confusion as its Fast Attacks. For the Charged Attacks, it can hit your counters with Hyper Beam, Flamethrower, Ice Beam, Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt, Psychic, Psystrike, and Focus Blast.

Some of the counters to defeat Shadow Mewtwo raids are:

Tyranitar: Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw and Shadow Force

This Shadow raid can be strategically defeated if you use Purified Gems to calm it down and Max Revives to heal and revive your counters.

