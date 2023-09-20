Michael Jordan once boasted about nailing two hole-in-ones and admitted to indulging in six cigars daily

As incredible as Michael Jordan was on the basketball court, the Chicago Bulls legend was phenomenal in golf as well. And by his own admission, he nailed a two-in-one hole, which is a pretty brilliant feat.

In an exclusive interview with Cigar Aficinado's editor and publisher, Marvin R. Shanken, back in 2005, the great Michael Jordan spoke about golfing everyday after retirement

When asked if he had any holes in one, Jordan responded that he had two, and vividly recollected the day. He said:

At Turnberry in Miami. On No. 3, and No. 7. One I hit a seven iron, and one I hit a five wood. I’ve only had two. But it’s enough to keep me coming back.

Shanken also added that he had spotted Jordan with a cigar in his mouth at the Bear's Club where he would be wheeling his golf cart, to which the latter said he would smoke around six cigars a day.

Jordan's penchant for fine cigars and golfing was well-known. The man loved swinging the clubs, and add gambling to it to raise the stakes, his off-the-court career has been just as impressive and interesting as his time as an NBA star.

Michael Jordan believed golf icon Tiger Woods was in a transitional phase in his life back in 2005

In the same interview where Michael Jordan shared his thoughts on golf and cigars, he also spoke about golf legend Tiger Woods, saying that he was in a rather unique position in life.

"He’s in a transitional period. We athletes, we go through that. Then we have to be adults. We have to make sound decisions, we have to make quality decisions. He is, to me, in a very unique situation.

"Tiger played at his peak somewhere towards the end of my career. What changed between that time frame to now? Social media, Twitter, all types of things that have invaded the personal time of individuals."

During his time, when social media was pretty much non-existent, Jordan and the Bulls were a regular feature in the media. But with technology and communication platforms rising since the early 2000s, the players have had far more than their share of their limelight — good and bad, and the light that burns on their achievements also burns brighter when it comes to bad press.

That said, Michael Jordan understood what it is to be a modern-day athlete, and that shows how he's kept up with the sports world even after retirement.