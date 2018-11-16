×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Capital gains for Zverev as he secures last-four spot in London

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    16 Nov 2018, 21:44 IST
Zverev_cropped
Alexander Zverev in action at the O2 in London.

Alexander Zverev completed the last-four line-up of the ATP Finals with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 victory over John Isner on Friday.

The German came out on top in the key moments of two tightly contested sets to make sure he joins top seed Novak Djokovic in qualifying from Group Guga Kuerten.

Zverev will face Roger Federer in the semi-finals, while Djokovic will take on Kevin Anderson.

Isner – who had lost his previous two outings in his debut appearance at the season-ending tournament – put up a brave fight but knew his slim chances of progressing were over once he failed to win the opener.

Both players dominated on serve throughout, Isner firing his way out of trouble when 15-30 down in the seventh game before wasting his big opportunity when Zverev was serving to stay in the set at 6-5 down.

The American, handed the chance to compete in London after Rafael Nadal withdrew due to injury, saw a set point disappear in a flash with an ace from Zverev, who was far more clinical when a chance came his way in the resulting tie-break.

The world number five produced a sublime half-volley from the back of the court to go 6-5 up and his opponent cracked under pressure on the next point, sending a forehand well wide.

The second set followed a similar pattern but, just as the prospect of another tie-break loomed, Zverev clinically claimed the crucial break in the eighth game.

He duly served out with ease against a now-limping Isner, securing his second win in the round-robin stage and a showdown with Federer.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Zverev [3] bt Isner [8] 7-6 (7-5) 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Zverev - 25/10
Isner - 26/20

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Zverev - 18/2
Isner - 10/1

BREAK POINTS WON
Zverev- 1/1
Isner - 0/1

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Zverev- 75
Isner - 61

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Zverev - 85/56
Isner - 72/65

TOTAL POINTS
Zverev - 68
Isner - 56

Omnisport
NEWS
Zverev beats Cilic in error-strewn London battle
RELATED STORY
Djokovic drawn to face Zverev and Cilic in London
RELATED STORY
ATP Finals 2018: Who are the top contenders in London?
RELATED STORY
China Open 2018: All eyes on Juan Martin Del Potro and...
RELATED STORY
Giant-killing Tsitsipas stuns Zverev, Nadal completes...
RELATED STORY
Cilic beats Isner to hand Djokovic semi-final spot
RELATED STORY
5 Players to watch out for in the London Masters
RELATED STORY
Zverev still hungry after booking London place
RELATED STORY
Federer pushed all the way by Medvedev, Zverev on course...
RELATED STORY
Zverev to face Federer in semifinals of the ATP Finals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us