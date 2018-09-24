Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Federer, Zverev lead Team Europe to Laver Cup victory

Associated Press
NEWS
News
87   //    24 Sep 2018, 07:40 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO (AP) — Alexander Zverev beat Kevin Anderson on Sunday night to give Team Europe a victory in the second Laver Cup.

Zverev won the final five points to defeat Anderson 6-7, 7-5, (10-7). His victory helped Team Europe beat Team World 13-8.

"Obviously it was an amazing feeling," Zverev said. "So special to clinch it for us guys and Europe. It's great how it ended."

Anderson, who lost in the Wimbledon finals this year, said Sunday night's setback affected more than just him.

"You're playing for something different. You feel like you didn't come through for the team," he said.

Had Anderson won, Nick Kyrgios of the World team would have played Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in a deciding singles match. But it was not necessary because the European team had reached 13 points.

Roger Federer earlier put Team Europe ahead by saving three match points for a 6-7, 7-6, (10-7) victory over John Isner.

Isner staggered Federer with a body serve that caused the 20-time Grand Slam winner to stumble early in the match. But Federer regrouped and fought off two match points in the second-set tiebreaker before capturing the deciding 10-point tiebreaker used in the Laver Cup.

In the opening doubles match, Jack Sock and Isner saved two match points in the deciding tiebreaker to beat Federer and Zverev 4-6, 7-6, (11-9).

The three-day, five-session tournament at the United Center drew 93,584 fans.

Team Europe won the first Laver Cup last year in Prague. The tournament moves to Geneva, Switzerland, next year.

Associated Press
NEWS
Federer shines as Europe hold narrow lead at Laver Cup
RELATED STORY
Laver Cup Day 3: 3 matches to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Laver Cup: 4 Players to look out for
RELATED STORY
Federer to play doubles with Djokovic at Laver Cup
RELATED STORY
Isner a new pop while playing at the Laver Cup.
RELATED STORY
Laver Cup 2018: Tennis stars gear up for a good time at...
RELATED STORY
Federer, Djokovic headline rosters for Laver Cup in Chicago
RELATED STORY
Djokovic hits Federer, pair lose in doubles at Laver Cup
RELATED STORY
Federer-Djokovic lose doubles match at Laver Cup
RELATED STORY
Laver Cup 2018: 3 matches on our wish list
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us