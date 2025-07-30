Phoenix Mercury vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for July 30 | 2025 WNBA season

The Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever battled on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

This is the first time that the teams faced each other this season. The Mercury (16-9) own the third-best record in the league. They are looking for a second straight win. On the other hand, the Fever (14-12) are sixth in the WNBA and aim to extend their winning streak to three games.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Sophie Cunningha m 3 2 0 2 0 1 0 1-2 0-1 1-1 0 Natasha Howard 2 1 2 3 1 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 2 Aliyah Boston 5 4 0 1 0 2 0 2-6 0-0 1-2 0 Kelsey Mitchell 8 3 3 3 0 0 0 3-6 1-2 1-2 -2 Aari McDonald 17 0 2 1 0 2 0 6-7 3-3 2-2 5 Makayla Timpson 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7 Lexie Hull 2 3 1 2 2 2 0 0-2 0-2 2-2 8 Damiris Dantas 3 3 1 0 0 1 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 5 Sydney Colson 8 0 2 1 0 0 0 3-5 2-4 0-0 4 Chloe Bibby 7 0 0 0 1 0 0 1-3 1-3 4-5 10 Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - - Brianna Turner DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Satou Saball y 7 3 0 1 1 0 0 2-9 0-3 3-5 -6 Alyssa Thomas 14 6 3 2 1 6 1 6-10 0-0 2-2 0 Natasha Mack 2 2 0 2 1 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -2 Kahleah Copper 12 0 0 2 0 2 0 4-5 1-1 3-3 -2 Monique Akoa Makani 2 1 1 1 0 2 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -2 DeWanna Bonner 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-3 2 Kathryn Westbeld 6 2 1 1 0 0 0 2-3 2-2 0-0 1 Sami Whitcomb 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 -3 Lexi Held 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 -3 Kitija Laksa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -10 Kalani Brown DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Phoenix Mercury raced to a 30-20 lead over the Indiana Fever at the end of the opening quarter. Alyssa Thomas had eight points and four rebounds for the Mercury, while Kahleah Copper added seven points.

The Fever outscored the Mercury 35-20 in the second quarter to take a 55-50 lead into the halftime break. Aari McDonald led Indiana with 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Kelsey Mitchell and Sydney Colson added eight points apiece, while Chloe Bibby had seven points.

Thomas led Phoenix with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists on 6-for-10 in the first half. Copper added 12 points on 4-for-5, while Satou Sabally chipped in seven points.

Both teams will return to action on Friday. Phoenix will visit the Atlanta Dream, while Indiana will battle the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center. Both games start at 7:30 p.m. EST.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

