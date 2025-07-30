  • home icon
  Phoenix Mercury vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for July 30 | 2025 WNBA season

Phoenix Mercury vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for July 30 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 31, 2025 00:16 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
The Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever battled on Wednesday (Image source: Imagn)

The Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever battled on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

This is the first time that the teams faced each other this season. The Mercury (16-9) own the third-best record in the league. They are looking for a second straight win. On the other hand, the Fever (14-12) are sixth in the WNBA and aim to extend their winning streak to three games.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Sophie Cunningham32020101-20-11-10
Natasha Howard21231001-10-00-02
Aliyah Boston54010202-60-01-20
Kelsey Mitchell83330003-61-21-2-2
Aari McDonald170210206-73-32-25
Makayla Timpson01001000-00-00-0-7
Lexie Hull23122200-20-22-28
Damiris Dantas33100101-21-20-05
Sydney Colson80210003-52-40-04
Chloe Bibby70001001-31-34-510
Caitlin ClarkDNP----------
Brianna TurnerDNP----------
Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Satou Sabally73011002-90-33-5-6
Alyssa Thomas146321616-100-02-20
Natasha Mack22021001-20-00-0-2
Kahleah Copper120020204-51-13-3-2
Monique Akoa Makani21110201-20-00-0-2
DeWanna Bonner21000000-00-02-32
Kathryn Westbeld62110002-32-20-01
Sami Whitcomb31010001-21-20-0-3
Lexi Held20111000-00-02-2-3
Kitija Laksa00000000-10-10-0-10
Kalani BrownDNP----------
Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Phoenix Mercury raced to a 30-20 lead over the Indiana Fever at the end of the opening quarter. Alyssa Thomas had eight points and four rebounds for the Mercury, while Kahleah Copper added seven points.

The Fever outscored the Mercury 35-20 in the second quarter to take a 55-50 lead into the halftime break. Aari McDonald led Indiana with 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Kelsey Mitchell and Sydney Colson added eight points apiece, while Chloe Bibby had seven points.

Thomas led Phoenix with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists on 6-for-10 in the first half. Copper added 12 points on 4-for-5, while Satou Sabally chipped in seven points.

Both teams will return to action on Friday. Phoenix will visit the Atlanta Dream, while Indiana will battle the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center. Both games start at 7:30 p.m. EST.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

