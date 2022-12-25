5 current WWE Superstars who are Triple Crown Champions

The first person to be named a WWE Triple Crown Champion was Hall of Famer Pedro Morales. Since then, there have been a select group of elite superstars who have earned the title of Triple Crown Champion. Legends such as Bret Hart, Ric Flair, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin are among the premier fraternity of champions.

To qualify as a Triple Crown Champion, the superstar must have held a primary title and two secondary titles at any point in their respective careers. A primary title reign could include the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, or the Undisputed Championship. A secondary championship could include a run as a Tag Team Championship and the Intercontinental title. Contrary to popular belief, the United States title does not count towards a Triple Crown Championship.

Today, we look at some of the five current WWE Superstars who are Triple Crown Champions.

#5. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

New Day member and former WWE Champ Kofi Kingston.

One of the most beloved and respected WWE Superstars of this generation is Kofi Kingston. The New Day member's life is an inspiring tale of overcoming all odds and achieving the American Dream. Born in West Africa, Kofi's family migrated to the United States. As a child, he was determined to succeed, and that's exactly what the former WWE Champion did.

In late 2006, Kingston signed with WWE, and he made his main roster debut during an episode of ECW on January 22, 2008. After a brief stint on the ECW roster, Kofi was drafted to the RAW roster just a few months later.

The very next night, the 41-year-old won his first title when he defeated Chris Jericho for the Intercontinental Championship at the Night of Champions pay-per-view.

Since his debut, Kofi Kingston has been one of the most adored superstars by the wrestling fan base. His path to becoming a Triple Crown Champion has been quite an eventful journey. During his career, Kofi has been a four-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time WWE Champion, and a three-time United States Champion, and he has also held tag team gold 14 times.

Kofi is currently a member of The New Day, along with Xavier Woods and Big E. While Big E is currently out rehabbing an injury, Kingston and Woods have been competing as a tag team. It's also worth noting that as of this writing, they are the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions.

#4. Alexa Bliss is the 2nd WWE Women's Triple Crown Champion

3-time RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss has been among the most successful and popular women's wrestlers in recent years. Bliss has been at the forefront of the current surge in women's wrestling popularity, with multiple championship reigns to her credit.

Prior to her wrestling career, Alexa was a multi-sport athlete. She was a stellar competitor in softball, kickboxing, and track-and-field. Bliss was also involved in the professional bodybuilding industry as a fitness competitor. She also competed in the world-renowned Arnold Classic.

Bliss signed with WWE in 2013 and was assigned to the NXT roster for initial training. As a gifted athlete, Alexa was a natural in the ring, despite having no experience before signing with the company.

The qualifiers to become a women's Triple Crown Champion are slightly different than the men's. The prospective women's superstar must have held both the RAW and SmackDown women's titles, as well as any of the tag team championship.

Little Miss Bliss became the second-ever Women's Triple Crown Champion, having been a three-time RAW Women's Champion, a two-time Smackdown Women's Champion. and a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion. Bliss also held the 24/7 title and won the 2018 Money in the Bank.

#3. Eight-time Intercontinental Champion The Miz

The A-lister, The Miz.

He's The Miz, and he is indeed AWESOME! Mike Mizanin made his initial claim to fame via MTV's The Real World. Mike was a cast member on the reality show in 2001 and during that season, he introduced the world to his alter persona, "The Miz."

As a lifelong pro wrestling fan, Mizanin always dreamed of wrestling superstardom. Following his reality show career, Mike set out to chase that dream and in 2004, he was cast in WWE's Tough Enough Season 4.

Despite finishing second to winner Daniel Puder, The Miz impressed his coaches, producers, and WWE personnel enough to be invited to the company's then-developmental roster, Deep South Wrestling. The A-Lister made his initial main roster debut in 2006 as the unofficial hype-man for SmackDown. He also served as a backstage interviewer and host of the Diva Search.

The Miz kicked off his in-ring career by defeating the legendary Tatanka on a 2006 episode of SmackDown. From that point on, his career set off like a rocket. The A-Lister's first title reign came in late 2007 when he teamed up with John Morrison to defeat MVP and Matt Hardy for the Tag Team Championships.

To qualify as a Triple Crown Champion, The Miz has also held a laundry list of championships, including being a two-time WWE Champion. He is also an eight-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time United States Champion, and an eight-time Tag Team Champion.

#2. Inaugural NXT Champion Seth' Freakin' Rollins

2-time WWE Champion Seth Rollins.

He's the pride of Davenport, Iowa, and at the ripe old age of 18, Seth Rollins made his professional wrestling debut on the Iowa independent scene as "Gixx." Soon after, Ring of Honor came calling, and that's when he truly made himself known to the wrestling world as he surged to superstardom as the ROH World Champion.

In 2010, Seth signed with WWE. After spending a couple of years in the developmental system, Rollins, along with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, made their historic debut at the 2012 Survivor Series premium live event as The SHIELD. Over the next several years, the trio completely dominated the entire company by way of destroying everyone in their path.

Seth Rollins eventually turned on his brothers in 2014, and after the group disbanded, each individual superstar went on to have massive success as a singles competitor. One of the most impressive facts about The SHIELD is that each former member would go on to become Triple Crown Champions.

The Visionary has held the WWE Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship twice in his career. He has been a tag team champion six times as well. Rollins also won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014 and the Royal Rumble in 2019.

#1. The Head of The Table Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Coming in at number one on our list of current superstars who are Triple Crown Champions, is Roman Reigns. The Head of the Table comes from a long line of wrestling royalty. The Anoa'i family has produced many legendary wrestlers throughout the years. One of those Anoa'i family members is his father, WWE Hall of Famer Sika from The Wild Samoans.

Following a brief stint in the NFL, Reigns signed with WWE in 2010, and as previously mentioned, he made his main roster debut in 2012 as he and his fellow members of The SHIELD debuted at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

After The SHIELD imploded, Reigns would do just as Ambrose and Rollins did and go on to enjoy singles success. Initially, fans rebelled at the idea of The Big Dog getting a main event push. For whatever reason, fans felt as if the company was forcing him down their throats to soon. However, Reigns proved his worth as quite possibly the greatest wrestler of this generation.

As the leader of The Bloodline, Reigns is the reigning Undisputed Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has held the Universal title for nearly 900 days as of this writing. To complete the necessary qualifications to become a Triple Crown Champion, Reigns has also held the Intercontinental and Tag Team titles as well.

Reigns is also a former United States Champion and 2015 Royal Rumble winner.

