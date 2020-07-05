5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Brock Lesnar's potential replacement for SummerSlam, Recent Champion set to unexpectedly retire from WWE?

WWE reportedly has 'long-term plans' for two rising Superstars.

People within WWE are reportedly "chewing Vince McMahon's ear off" to sign a controversial star!

Brock Lesnar (left); Triple H (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's been a crazy week in the world of WWE and wrestling and there's been a lot of news over WWE's testing of staff and talent along with the emergence of several positive cases of COVID-19.

This edition won't center around that, but there are some interesting notes as the pandemic era of WWE and wrestling in general continues. Without dragging it on much further, let's jump right into the rumors of the week!

#5. Hope is true: Brock Lesnar's reported WWE SummerSlam replacement in case of travel restrictions

Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

Brock Lesnar is reportedly expected to be Drew McIntyre's main event opponent at SummerSlam 2020. It will be a rematch from the main event of night two at WrestleMania 36, where Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship.

Brock Lesnar resides in Canada and given how unpredictable the nature of the COVID-19 situation is, WWE has to look into the possibility of replacing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in case of travel restrictions.

According to Tom Colohue, Edge being out of the picture with an injury means that it's opened up a slot for a 13-time World Champion:

"Orton vs. Edge was supposed to be the SummerSlam match with Brock Lesnar lined up for Drew McIntyre. Now that Edge is out of the picture, they have given Orton something to do while they work out what to do next.

Colohue said that should Brock Lesnar not be available for SummerSlam, Randy Orton could be Drew McIntyre's opponent:

If they can't get Brock Lesnar into the country, or if they just need someone for McIntyre, we may end up with McIntyre vs. Orton, but we need to kill a little bit of time on the way."

We hope this is true because we feel that this should be the actual SummerSlam main event anyway. Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley would be a better direction to go while Randy Orton challenges for the WWE Championship.

Despite his underwhelming SummerSlam match against Kofi Kingston last year, Orton would be a perfect WWE Championship opponent for Drew McIntyre to get through as a title defense. This is arguably the best that Randy Orton has been in the last decade and we're interested to see where it could go.

