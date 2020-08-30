5 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: WWE makes big change to WrestleMania 37 main event, Why Shane McMahon is reportedly 'unhappy' with WWE

It's been an intense week following WWE SummerSlam and we hardly have a breather as we head into WWE Payback 2020. Since this article doesn't feature a particularly heavy introduction, let's jump right into the WWE and wrestling rumors of the week.

#5. Hope is true: WWE changes plans for WrestleMania 37 main event?

Was the trilogy supposed to culminate at WrestleMania?

Edge and Randy Orton are now 1-1 since the former's singles in-ring return to WWE this past year. Edge has only faced Randy Orton since returning and he defeated him at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing match before Randy Orton defeated him in a traditional singles match at Backlash 2020. WWE dubbed it as 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' and whether you believe it or not, one can't deny that it was an in-ring masterclass between the two legends.

With Edge only expected to return in early 2021, WWE reportedly planned to have him face Randy Orton in the main event of WrestleMania 37 for the WWE title - happening at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California next year. However, that direction may have been changed, per Dave Meltzer of WON:

At one point WrestleMania was to be headlined by Orton vs. Edge in an I Quit match. It was not a lock that Orton would be champion, but it was something under discussion. At last word there was no longer a 100 percent clear main event direction for the show.” [H/T Wrestle Talk]

We hope this is true because Edge vs Randy Orton would be great for a marquee WrestleMania match rather than a headliner. While we would have loved to see Edge face a newer opponent, we don't blame WWE for wanting the feud to come full circle a year later. If crowds do return by then - and we expect them to, then it's perhaps best if WWE goes with another major match as the headliner.