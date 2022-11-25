Eddie Guerrero is one of those WWE Superstars who comes around once in a lifetime. Very few professional wrestlers will ever be able to match Eddie's combination of charisma, work ethic, and skill. For twenty years, Guerrero set the standard by which superstars today still strive to mimic.

Throughout his storied career, Guerrero was able to accomplish a massive number of historic milestones. Eddie is a multi-time champion with many different companies, including WWE, WCW, ECW, and in Japan and Mexico. Eddie was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2006. Sadly, Eddie Guerrero passed away in 2005. He was only 38 years old at the time of his passing.

Today's WWE roster is stacked with elite talent from top-to-bottom. While there will never be another performer quite like the Latino Heat, there is still that potential for someone to emerge with similarities to give nostalgic fans years of familiar entertainment from years gone by.

Today, we take a look at five current WWE Superstars who could become the next Eddie Guerrero.

#5. Up first on our list of current superstars who could become this generation's Eddie Guerrero is Carmelo Hayes.

Carmelo Hayes has a ton of untapped potential.

Carmelo Hayes is a young, rising star who has, for the most part, flown under the radar. In 2015, Carmelo kicked off his professional wrestling career in the greater New England area independent scene. Chaotic Wrestling was the company where Carmelo put himself on the map and started gaining a lot of notoriety in the wrestling world.

In early 2021, WWE announced the signing of Carmelo Hayes, and after a brief period at the WWE Performance Center, Hayes made his in-ring debut during the June 1, 2021 episode of NXT.

Since arriving, Carmelo has hit the ground running and has proven that he will one day be a major star on the main roster. Despite only being on the NXT roster for a short time, he is already a two-time NXT North American Champion and a former Cruiserweight Champion. Carmelo also won the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament.

Carmelo is years ahead of where he should be regarding his in-ring skills and is also gifted with a great deal of natural charisma. These are similar traits that he shares with the late, great Eddie Guerrero.

Time will ultimately give the final verdict, but Carmelo Hayes is already showing signs of greatness, and he should be exciting to follow moving forward.

#4. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee

Wes Lee's stock is on the rise!

In 2017, Wes Lee joined IMPACT Wrestling as Desmond Xavier. Initially, he performed primarily in the X-Division, but he eventually joined forces with Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, forming the trio known as The Rascalz.

WWE signed Dez in late 2020 and he reunited with Wentz. Xavier was now being called Wes Lee, Wentz was now called Nash Carter, and together, they formed MSK. Unfortunately, their team disbanded shortly after the Halloween Havoc event due to legal allegations against Carter, which resulted in his release from the company.

Wes Lee defeated Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Nathan Frazer, and Von Wagner in a ladder match at the 2022 Halloween Havoc event to win the vacant NXT North American Championship. This was the crowning moment in his WWE career thus far. His ring work is phenomenal, and his persona is regularly improving. WWE probably has high hopes for this young superstar, and fans will easily get behind him if he continues the trend he's on right now.

#3. Austin Theory

Mr. Money In The Bank Austin Theory

Prior to signing with WWE, Austin Theory was considered an "indie darling" by the professional wrestling community. Austin enjoyed success with several top independent promotions, such as Full Impact Pro, EVOLVE, and World Wrestling Network, to name a few.

Theory officially signed with WWE in the summer of 2019. After a short NXT run, Austin Theory was drafted to the RAW roster during the 2021 main roster Draft. The 25-year-old was a part of a very interesting storyline where he aligned forces with Mr. McMahon, essentially becoming his protege.

At only 25 years young, Austin Theory has already accomplished a lot during his young career. Not only did Theory win the WWE United States Championship, but he also became Mr. Money In The Bank in July.

Theory recently failed to cash in his MITB contract, but he will look to avenge that this weekend at Survivor Series when he takes on Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.

There are many directions WWE could go Theory. He has already proven he's capable of competing with anyone and his confidence is at an all-time high.

Confidence, charisma, and superior technical skills are all attributes that Theory shares with Eddie Guerrero. If given the proper opportunity, the former United States Champion has the potential to shine and achieve greatness.

#2. Second-generation WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio comes from a long line of wrestling legends.

When I first started writing this article, my first instinct was to put Dominik Mysterio at the number one spot on the list, and some might argue that based on his upbringing alone, Dom should be at the top of the list.

In 2005, the innocent 8-year-old son of Rey Mysterio made his first television appearance on WWE Smackdown. Dominik became the focal point of a provocative storyline between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. As part of the angle where Eddie and Rey competed for the "custody" of Dominik.

The storyline culminated at SummerSlam when Rey defeated Eddie in a ladder match to retain custody of Dominik. Sadly, Eddie passed away just a few months after SummerSlam on November 13th.

Dominik Mysterio is finally coming into his own as a singles competitor. The angle where he turned on his father and joined Judgment Day has really enhanced and improved Dom's overall skill level.

Working so closely with someone as talented as Finn Balor has helped Dominik evolve as a superstar. While he may never completely fill Eddie's shoes, Dominik surely has the potential to make Eddie proud.

#1. Social media sensation Logan Paul

Logan Paul has proved he belongs in WWE.

There has never been an athlete quite like Logan Paul, who came into the sport of professional wrestling. Growing up in Ohio, the Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, were both very athletic and naturally gifted. The elder of the two, Logan, found his way to the bright lights of Los Angeles after dropping out of college in 2014. Logan embarked on a journey to become a social media influencer but became something much greater.

Throughout his YouTube career, Logan has amassed a following of millions of fans, whom he called his "LoGang." The Maverick became one of the most successful content creators in the world, but there was still something missing.

Logan had aspirations of a life beyond the computer screen. Paul wanted to one day become a World Champion.

In late 2018, Logan Paul made his combat sports debut when he fought KSI in a highly publicized boxing match featuring two YouTube juggernauts, which ended in a draw.

The following year, the two YouTubers fought again, where Logan failed to score a victory over KSI. The Maverick also fought Floyd Mayweather recently in an exhibition match as well.

Now Logan has found his way into the WWE Universe, and so far, he has done extremely well. His recent match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel proved to the world that Logan Paul is much more than just another outsider looking for a check.

Logan Paul has the athletic ability and the charisma needed to be a long-term fixture in WWE. He has already mastered Eddie's patented frog splash, and his overall in-ring skills are far better than what they should be for someone so new to the business. The YouTuber may not be the "next Eddie Guerrero," but he will certainly live up to the hype if things continue to go like they have started out.

