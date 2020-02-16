6 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 6 we hope aren't: Edge 'reconciles' with a real-life rival, Vince McMahon 'gives up' on Heyman's star?

Paul Heyman (left); Edge (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of "wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't"! It's been an exciting week in the world of wrestling and a lot has been happening while a lot is also set to happen in the coming weeks across different promotions.

The world of WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania as the road to the show of shows is well underway. The next major PPV comes to you on February 27th at WWE SuperShowDown, but before we get into all of that, let's jump right into the rumors of this week!

#6. Hope is true: Edge reconciles with a former rival

It's no secret that Edge and Matt Hardy had a tense past. We don't need to go into the details but it was an entire relationship mess involving Lita. The real-life tensions boiled over to a storyline on TV and things were understandably uncomfortable for all three involved.

With Edge and Matt Hardy both in the company again, many wondered what Hardy's reaction to Edge's big return was. Turns out he's more than happy about it and the two have reconciled, according to Tom Colohue:

He and Edge have really reconciled. Matt Hardy was incredibly happy to see Edge back in the ring. I've met the man, I doubt he remembers it as it was quite a long time ago and he bears Edge no ill will. All of that has happened a very long-time ago for most of it. He was always very keen for Edge, if he did return to be able to go out on his own terms, which is something he referenced as well in the promo and he wants to be able to work on his own terms as well.

We hope this is true because it's good to see real-life rivalries end. Then again, it has been many years already.

