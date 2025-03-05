7 released wrestlers WWE should bring back in 2025

WWE is almost guaranteed to generate a buzz in the wrestling world by bringing back former talent. There are plenty of names from Stamford-based promotion's past who could make an impact this year if they do come back.

In 2025 alone, the TKO-owned company released over a dozen onscreen performers from their WWE contracts. Ari Emanuel's organization parted ways with Sonya Deville, AOP (Akam and Rezar), Cedric Alexander, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows), Blair Davenport, Isla Dawn, Giovanni Vinci, Paul Ellering, Elektra Lopez, Carmella, and NXT's Duke Hudson. However, the year has also seen the arrival of fresh faces like Ricky Saints (formerly 'Ricky Starks' of AEW fame) and appearances from TNA X Division Champion Moose along with the return of legends like The Hardy Boyz after a 'Working Partnership' was announced between WWE and TNA.

What other surprises does WWE have for their fans in the new year? Without further ado, let's look at seven released superstars that World Wrestling Entertainment should consider bringing back in 2025!

#7. Former WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black, known in AEW as Malakai Black

Former one-time AEW World Trios Champion Malakai Black officially departed Tony Khan's promotion on February 10, 2025. During his time with All Elite Wrestling, Black became the leader of the stable The House of Black. He was under contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion, beginning in July 2021 that ended last month. Before then, he was Aleister Black, a wrestler contracted to WWE from June 2016 to June 2021.

Black's first AEW feud was with the now-current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Malakai picked up two impressive wins over The American Nightmare, but Cody would cap off their trilogy of singles matches with a victory. If Black were to come back to WWE in 2025, it would immediately make Aleister the talk of the wrestling world, especially if he were to make a shocking return by targeting the blonde-haired headliner.

According to Dave Meltzer, of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestler formerly known as Aleister Black's WWE comeback is expected to happen "imminently." This leaves his much-anticipated return open to speculation from wrestling fans and dirt sheet writers.

Considering his former place in the company, perhaps the former one-time NXT Champion would be best suited in a mid-card role contending for the Intercontinental Title or the United States Championship. A midcard title reign would help test the waters of a potential Aleister Black main event run in WWE.

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio has pitched the idea of Judgment Day welcoming a new member to their ranks. A returning Aleister Black could potentially revitalize the dark faction, adding greater depth and renewed interest to a group lacking in star power since the departures of Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Edge.

#6. Former three-time WWE United States Champion Rusev

Former one-time AEW TNT Champion Miro officially left the Jacksonville-based promotion in February 2025, fueling much speculation and rumors about his imminent return to World Wrestling Entertainment. The wrestler formerly known as Rusev would be a valued addition to any one of WWE's brands if he were to make his much-speculated comeback.

Realistically, NXT would be the only place where Rusev could immediately be booked as a main eventer. If he were to arrive on the main roster, The Bulgarian Brute could easily become a menace in the mid-card division, contending for either the US Title or the Intercontinental Championship. The former League of Nations member could have entertaining battles with wrestlers like Bron Breakker, Oba Femi, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Jacob Fatu depending on which brand he makes his comeback to.

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio regularly mentions that The Judgment Day needs a new member. Perhaps a 39-year-old Bulgarian could fill the role of Judgment Day's enforcer. There's also the possibility that Rusev could spark a feud with Damian Priest, stemming from some sketchy online gossip involving The Archer of Infamy and Lana. While the Lana/Rusev/Lashley love triangle left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans in 2019 and 2020, perhaps the company could produce something entertaining around Priest/Lana/Rusev in 2025 based on baseless rumors and not degrading depictions of infidelity.

Rusev was let go in April 2020. Five years later, it's possible that The Bulgarian Brute could return to WWE. It may be too late to figure him into storylines going into WrestleMania, so perhaps he should return on the RAW or SmackDown after The Show of Shows.

Miro's most recent wrestling appearance took place at QPW Super Slam III on February 21, 2025. During that event in Qatar, The Redeemer wrestled in his first post-AEW match, losing to former four-time WWE world champion Alberto Del Rio via disqualification.

#5. "The Ravishing Russian" Lana, known in AEW as CJ Perry

The performers formerly known as Lana and Rusev reunited at AEW Worlds End 2023. This pay-per-view would be the last televised appearances of CJ Perry and Miro in All Elite Wrestling. On December 30, 2023, the former couple seemingly reunited as Perry interfered and helped The Redeemer defeat Andrade El Idolo in Miro's final AEW match.

The former husband and wife can continue their onscreen reunion in WWE. The pair are most famous for their time performing for World Wrestling Entertainment. Considering that the two onscreen talents are no longer contractually obligated to Tony Khan's promotion, it's possible wrestling fans can be treated to the duo once more on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.

The Ravishing Russian and The Bulgarian Brute became an onscreen duo in October 2013 as part of the now-former black-and-gold brand. In June 2021, the blonde beauty was officially released from WWE. In 2025, there's speculation that Rusev and Lana will return to the company that made them famous.

In October 2024, Lana posted a video on Instagram, showing her performing an occult ritual attempting to bring Rusev back to life. Could that be a sign of things to come? Much like The Dutch Destroyer, WON founder Dave Meltzer expects The Bulgarian Brute back in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#4. "The Don of Professional Wrestling" Big Vito LoGrasso could bring mob warfare to WWE NXT

Expand Tweet

The conflict between mafia families is featured throughout the mass media in popular franchises like The Sopranos and The Godfather. Despite having two generations of mobster characters from the Full Blooded Italians to Tony D'Angelo's Family, WWE has only minimally ventured onto the subject of mob wars.

When the black-and-silver brand entered ECW territory in Philadelphia's 2300 Arena, FBI leader Nunzio (alongside Tony Mamaluke) tried to extract a tax from NXT's Don and wanted to take his North American Championship. D'Angelo successfully defended his title against the former two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion, fending off the rival mafioso in South Philly.

D'Angelo has defeated one mafia family, but there is another family that Tony hasn't touched. The Head of the Big V Mafia is performing on wrestling's indie scene, but he's yet to cross the line into NXT. If WWE re-signs Big Vito, the former two-time WCW Hardcore Champion could lead a hostile takeover of NXT's mafioso underworld.

Vito's previous run in World Wrestling Entertainment lasted from 2005 to 2007. During that time, he's mostly remembered for his work with Nunzio and the cross-dressing gimmick that led to an undefeated streak. In 2025, LoGrasso could spark a mob war between his indie mafioso crew and The D'Angelo Family. The New York native has over 30 years of experience in the wrestling business, and he has plenty of knowledge to rub off on the stars of tomorrow in WWE's developmental brand.

#3. Former Mr. Money in The Bank Ken Kennedy

Mr. Kennedy was last seen in a WWE ring on the May 25, 2009, episode of Monday Night RAW. The former one-time United States Champion was featured in a 10-man tag team main event match. The consequences of this match would cost Ken Kennedy his WWE career.

Randy Orton reportedly complained backstage, alleging that the babyface Kennedy dropped The Apex Predator on his neck during an attempt at a belly-to-back suplex. Four days later, the wrestler who seemed destined for the main event scene was out the door of WWE. Kennedy alleges that John Cena also had a hand in his firing.

In 2025, Ken Anderson keeps busy by running his wrestling school, The Academy. He's also a somewhat active wrestler on the indie circuit. The former Money in The Bank winner has shown a willingness to return to WWE in the years following his departure. Maybe wrestling fans will be treated to the return of Mr. Kennedy...Kennedy in the current year.

The TKO-owned company could capitalize on the past drama between Orton and Kennedy by launching an onscreen rivalry between both performers. The former two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion could assist Kevin Owens in his feud with The Viper, potentially helping KO defeat Orton and surprise fans with a return at WrestleMania 41. Upon his return to the blue brand, Kennedy could air his grievances about The Legend Killer and the recently-turned-heel Cena.

#2. Former one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Douglas

Dean Douglas claims he was booted from WWE after the former ECW Champion suffered a legitimate injury and couldn't wrestle, which allegedly angered Vince McMahon. Considering that Mr. McMahon is no longer working with WWE, the possibility of the former IC Champion returning to the former World Wrestling Federation has slightly increased.

Douglas supposedly also had issues with The Kliq, including Shawn Michaels, who is now heading NXT's creative development. However, considering that HBK was able to mend fences with Bret Hart, maybe he could do the same with The Franchise.

Chase University officially disbanded following Ridge Holland's victory over Andre Chase on the November 19, 2024, episode of the black and silver brand. However, some of his former students haven't given up on the Chase U spirit, rallying behind Mr. Chase during his match with Eddy Thorpe on the February 18, 2025, edition of WWE NXT.

With the backing of an intellectually astute educational figure like Dean Douglas, perhaps Andre Chase could relaunch his university. There's also the chance that Dean could be an opposing figure to Mr. Chase, launching a new college on the developmental brand. Considering that HBK and a returning Douglas would be on the same show, there's also the possibility of their past tensions being aired out in an onscreen angle.

The former four-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion has over 40 years of experience in the wrestling business. Shane Douglas has a wealth of knowledge that can be an invaluable asset to the young stars of tomorrow in NXT.

#1. Former one-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona

Following his release from WWE in April 2020, the wrestler formerly known as Zack Ryder has reinvented his in-ring career on the independent wrestling circuit. Additionally, Matt Cardona sporadically appeared in AEW, TNA, and Ring of Honor. In the penultimate match of ROH Final Battle 2024, Cardona valiantly, yet unsuccessfully, challenged The Learning Tree leader Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship.

If he were to return to WWE programming, perhaps the former Intercontinental Champion would take the Drew McIntyre route by climbing the ladder in NXT before making a major impact once more on the main roster. There's also the possibility of the inaugural Internet Champion arriving on the blue brand in 2025, joining his real-life wife and current Women's US Champion Chelsea Green as America's number one on-screen couple.

Cardona has demonstrated main-event potential during his days away from World Wrestling Entertainment, and he'll surely be welcomed back with open arms by the WWE Universe if he returns to the company where he spent 15 years of his life. The former Long Island Iced Z may have to work himself up from a mid-card position to achieve superstardom during his much-speculated second run with the Stamford-based promotion.

While he likely won't be thrown into the main event picture immediately upon his return to RAW or SmackDown, he could further showcase his headlining potential with a respectable second reign with either the Intercontinental Title or the United States Championship.

