Ranking and grading every WWE pay-per-view in 2021

2021 has been a roller-coaster of a year for WWE. There were several highs and lows, from the return of fans to the disheartening mass releases. WWE's creative process may not be at its best, but no matter the quality of RAW and SmackDown, the company has always delivered on the pay-per-view front.

WWE produced 11 special events this year, with none of them being a complete dud. The in-ring quality has remained as high as ever throughout 2021 even when the booking may have let the Superstars down. This was the case whether or not fans were present for them.

Take a look at every single WWE pay-per-view from 2021, grade them, and rank them from worst to best. What was your favorite event of the year? Comment down with your picks.

#11 WWE Fastlane

If there was one pay-per-view WWE could have done without this year, Fastlane was it. The show was filled with a bunch of average matches involving the likes of Big E, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair. It felt like an episode of RAW and slowed down the Road to WrestleMania.

The only consequential event was the Universal Championship bout between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. Edge cost the latter the match, who was added to WrestleMania's main event as a result.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus had a hard-hitting No Holds Barred Match that dragged Fastlane from being a one-match show. We also saw The Fiend show up in his burnt form to help Alexa Bliss beat Randy Orton.

Grade: C

#10 WWE Hell in a Cell

While the in-ring work at Hell in a Cell was great, WWE's booking did not help matters. Most of the matches were good but were let down by some poor finishes.

This was evident in Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship match, which ended in a roll-up after some brutal action inside Hell in a Cell. The other cell match was much more satisfying, as Bianca Belair defeated Bayley following a competitive showcase.

The rest of the show featured roll-ups and disqualifications, ending promising matches in disappointing ways. Cesaro and Rhea Ripley were among those who suffered. Alexa Bliss defeated Shayna Baszler in a tedious match that further drags Hell in a Cell near the bottom of this list.

Grade: B-

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Roxanne Smith