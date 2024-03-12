We got another great episode of WWE RAW with some big WrestleMania match announcements while Cody Rhodes showed up for an emotional interview.

Becky Lynch def. Liv Morgan

Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae def. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile

Kabuki Warriors (c) def. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark to retain the Women's Tag Team Titles

Damian Priest def. R-Truth

Sami Zayn won the Gauntlet Match and will face Gunther at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre kicked off RAW, and after talking about the history of pro wrestling in America, he said that Seth Rollins acts like the industry revolves around him. Drew added that he was going to be a much better champ than Rollins before Seth came out. He recalled McIntyre's attack on him last week and said that he should follow up with a Claymore.

Seth kneeled down and then even turned his back on Drew before McIntyre reminded Rollins how the Heavyweight Champ once told him to 'get over the bloodline.'

Drew said that Rollins should take his own advice before Seth said that he was sounding like CM Punk and that McIntyre appreciates the help he got from The Bloodline in his recent matches.

Rollins added that he will take care of Bloodline on Night One of WrestleMania and no one will interfere in his title match with Drew on Night Two. Drew said that he knew Rollins was trying to get him worked up but he won't take the bait and walked out.

Rollins yelled that Drew was at the very bottom of his list of problems and Drew got really angry and came back looking like he was going to attack but then turned around and walked off as Rollins danced around to his own entrance music in the ring.

Chad Gable was in a video promo about tonight's Gauntlet match and he was confident that he would make it to the Intercontinental Title match at WrestleMania.

Becky got the early takedown and the two traded strikes to the face before Liv was sent outside but managed to counter the baseball slide and take Becky out with the dive. Liv hit a codebreaker off a top rope counter before getting a second one off a springboard for a near fall.

Becky tried to suplex Liv off the apron before Morgan managed to turn it into a sunset flip powerbomb to the outside. Liv got a near fall in the ring before Becky came back with a Manhandle slam but Morgan rolled out of the ring. Back in the ring, Becky took the ObLIVion and rolled outside as well before coming back with the Manhandle Slam off a counter and picking up the win.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Liv Morgan on RAW

Grade: B

Rhea Ripley was out after the match and asked why Becky had been getting in random matches every week while WrestleMania draws closer. The champ said that Becky gets in these fights every week to prove how good she is because she knows Ripley is better than her. Becky fired back and said that she does her best when the world is against her and walked off.

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis were backstage and said that Judgment Day would defend their undisputed tag team titles in a 6-Pack Ladder match against five more teams. The tag team roster from both brands would compete to qualify for said ladder match in the coming weeks.

Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile on WWE RAW

Maxxine got some big moves on Indi early on before trying for the worm but Candice came in and started yelling at her, talking about how she was an amateur and that no one came to see her wrestle.

Candice even made fun of her moved, called her stupid, and kept making fun of her till Maxxine was on the verge of tears. Hartwell came in and hit a big boot on Dupri and won.

Result: Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae def. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile on RAW

Grade: C

Judgment Day walked into Pearce and Aldis' office to enquire who came up with the Six Pack Ladder match and after some back and forth, the General Managers let it slip that it was The Miz and R-Truth.

The tag champs wanted to face them later in the night but Pearce said that they were not present at the show. However, Truth showed up out of nowhere at the worst time and Priest told Pearce to book the match before RAW continued.

We got a recap of The Rock and Roman Reigns' segment from SmackDown and Cody Rhodes showed up after it. Cody said that The Rock used to be a great wrestler and the slap from Rhodes was a 'receipt'.

Cody said that he was scared but he wanted to finish the story just to hand the title to his mom before tearing up. He talked about his wife Brandi Rhodes and his countless fans who desperately wanted him to win and he said that it was a big part of why he had to win at WrestleMania.

Becky walked up to Liv backstage and shook her hand before Nia Jax attacked them both from behind and put Lynch through a table.

Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark - Women's Tag Team Title match on WWE RAW

Asuka got some strikes in on Shayna early in the match and hit some big kicks before being caught in an ankle lock. Tags were made and the Kabuki Warriors were sent outside before Zoey hit them with a big dive over the ropes.

After a break on RAW, Asuka dodged a Z360 and hit Zoey with a German Suplex. Stark countered the insane elbow and got the Z360 on Kairi for a cover but Asuka broke it up.

Asuka was sent outside and Kairi got caught in the Khirifuda Clutch but Dakota Kai broke it up with a cheap shot from the outside. Asuka and Kairi came back with the Insane Elbow combo and picked up the win.

Result: Kabuki Warriors def. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark to retain the Women's Tag Team Titles on RAW

Grade: B

Andrade showed up at Judgment Day's clubhouse and Rhea told him that they were interested in working together in the future.

R-Truth vs. Damian Priest on WWE RAW

Priest was beating Truth up in the ring and DIY came out to spectate from ringside. Damian sent Truth outside and went for the Razor's Edge on the announce desk but Truth countered it and got a big diving clothesline from the apron.

Back in the ring, Truth hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle and the Attitude Adjustment for a near fall. Priest was caught in the STF before Balor and JD showed up and attacked DIY. R-Truth took them out with a dive to the outside before Priest took him out with a clothesline and got the South of Heaven for the win.

Result: Damian Priest def. R-Truth on RAW

Balor and JD attacked DIY and kicked Gargano in the ring before hitting a Coupe de Grace, while Priest hit Ciampa with a chokeslam on the apron.

Grade: C

Becky Lynch was recovering from her earlier attack and challenged Nia to a last-woman standing match next week on RAW.

Jey Uso was out next and challenged his brother Jimmy Uso to a match at WrestleMania. He set up a brother vs. brother match at Mania and wanted Jimmy to accept his challenge, which Jimmy will hopefully do this week on SmackDown.

#1 Contender's Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW

Ricochet and JD McDonagh started off the match and the latter countered a big dive with a codebreaker before taking Ricochet outside and tossing him into the barricades.

Back in the ring, JD got a standing moonsault before Ricochet came back with s some big dives but McDonagh got his knees up again. JD got a near fall off a brainbuster before Ricochet came back with another moonsault and suplexes.

JD sent Ricochet into the ringpost and the latter hurt his ribs before coming back with a Shooting Star Press for the win.

Ricochet pinned JD McDonagh

Bronson Reed was in next and Ricochet attacked him on the apron before getting some big moves but taking a senton. Reed got the Tsunami and picked up a very quick pinfall.

Bronson Reed pinned Ricochet

Sami Zayn came in next and he got a moonsault off the barricades before taking a massive elbow drop from Reed. Sami was caught on the top rope but managed to reverse into a sunset flip powerbomb before getting the win.

Sami Zayn pinned Bronson Reed

Reed got a cheap shot on Zayn from behind and hit him with the Tsuanami as Shinsuke Nakamura joined the match. Zayn dodged the Kinshasa as the match continued and tried for a roll-up before taking some big kicks from Nakamura. Sami came back with the Helluva Kick and picked up the win.

Sami Zayn pinned Shinsuke Nakamura

Gable helped Sami get back up and started the match properly before hitting a series of German Suplexes. Sami blocked the third suplex and broke out of an ankle lock before Chad hit a big superplex for a near fall.

Gable got some big strikes before Zayn came back with some huge fists of his own. Sami broke out of another ankle lock before Sami got the exploder suplex but missed the Helluva kick. Gable got the ankle lock once more and turned it into a German Suplex but missed the moonsault.

Sami got the helluva kick and went for the cover but Gable reversed it. Gable got a big suplex but Sami reversed the pin and picked up the win.

Result: Sami Zayn won the Gauntlet Match and will face Gunther at WrestleMania

Gable was really disappointed and Sami hugged him before Gunther came out to stare down his new challenger.

Grade: A