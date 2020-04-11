WWE Rumor Roundup - Banned move to be used again, Goldberg in backstage controversy, Big AEW signing - 10th April 2020

One of the biggest Superstars in WWE may not be seen for a while.

A WWE Legend will also be willing to return if the company gives him a phone call.

Goldberg and Cody.

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. The entire world is battling the coronavirus pandemic but we still seem to have a lot to talk about in the world of professional wrestling.

Today's lineup is pretty diverse as many stories require our attention.

The backstage reaction to the Firefly Fun House match may not have been as favourable as the fans imagine.

There is also an update about Randy Orton's future and the staunch supporters of The Viper won't be happy to know it.

A banned move could also be used again as many Superstars are pushing for it to be used backstage. There is also a lot of heat on Goldberg based on a few potentially false reports that are doing the rounds.

John Cena's retirement has also been one of the biggest talking points of the week but has the Cenation leader really wrestled his final WWE match? We have the answer to that question.

On that note, let's take a look all the biggest stories in the latest WWE Rumor Roundup:

#6 Superstars lobbying to the Piledriver to be unbanned

As revealed in a report on Fightful Select, many Superstars are trying to get the Piledriver back on TV.

Kevin Owens has particularly been pushing for permission to use the Package Piledriver again, however, his idea reportedly never makes it to Vince McMahon.

The Superstars feel that some variations of the Piledriver may get approved if they don't use the word Piledriver, which has been deemed as an element of perception backstage.

WWE has allowed a handful of its Superstars to use the Canadian Destroyer recently, with Rey Mysterio, Adam Cole and Andrade using the move in their respective matches.

It was stated that the WWE officials could be easing on their stance towards the banned move and the Piledriver could be used in some shape or form soon.

However, the company have made a conflicting decision recently as Damian Priest and Matt Riddle were reportedly told not to use the Canadian Destroyer after they used the move at an NXT Live Event.

The general feeling, as stated earlier, is that some versions of the Piledriver may get a pass if the word Piledriver isn't mentioned.

While we may not see the classic Piledriver, we should expect a few innovative variations of the move on WWE programming.

