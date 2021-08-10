5 reasons why the WWE’s women’s division could benefit from a new championship

The WWE’s Women’s Division has grown a lot since the Women's Championship was brought back in 1998.

20 years ago at WrestleMania X-Seven, Chyna and Ivory had a match for the championship that lasted less than three minutes. This year, Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks in a WrestleMania 37 main-event to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion.

There was once a time where WWE pay-per-views didn’t even have a women’s match. Today, WWE Women Superstars are main eventing shows.

From having one championship for the entire WWE women’s roster to having six championships across four shows, a Money In The Bank match, and a Royal Rumble, WWE has shown that women’s wrestling is more than just pillow fights and bikini contests. Yet, there's one thing the division lacks: a women's Intercontinental Championship.

The WWE Intercontinental Championship has been a path for WWE Superstars towards the WWE Championship. Hall of Famers like Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Triple H, and Stone Cold Steve Austin held the title before moving up the ladder and eventually winning the WWE Championship. But the women’s division has never had a similar championship.

Here are five reasons why WWE’s Women’s Division could benefit from a new championship.

5. A new Women's Championship can highlight more WWE Superstars

Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her Money In The Bank contract on Monday Night Raw to become the new Raw Women’s Champion.

Since Money In The Bank, five of the eight superstars have been competing or featured on Raw and Smackdown: Nikki, Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Tamina, and Zelina Vega. Asuka hasn’t been on RAW, Liv Morgan hasn’t been on Smackdown, and Naomi has yet to be featured on SmackDown after being traded quietly from RAW.

If WWE creates a new championship for the women’s division, it could feature more superstars who haven’t been seen for a while. Superstars who aren’t in a tag team or competing for the Women’s Championships could have the opportunity to showcase their skills and stay relevant instead of slowing fading away and out of the minds of the WWE Universe.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria