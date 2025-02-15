WWE SmackDown Results: 8-time champ returns to team with top star; Sami Zayn injured (2/14/2025)

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE SmackDown by discussing Jey Uso's challenge to Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania. He then mentioned that whoever wins at Elimination Chamber will face him for the Undisputed WWE Championship and wondered who it would be.

Drew McIntyre showed up and said that the champ was overlooking him as a possible opponent for WrestleMania. He and Rhodes compared accolades before Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu showed up.

Fatu said he would win his qualifier and the Chamber match before returning the WWE Championship to his family.

While Cody, Drew, and Jacob were arguing, we saw on the Titantron that Solo Sikoa had arrived at the arena. Fatu said he would be the first to speak to Solo since it was family business.

Before he and Tama Tonga headed backstage, we headed for the first match on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Results (February 14, 2025):

Naomi def. Chelsea Green

Motor City Machine Guns def. Los Garza

LA Knight def. The Miz

Carmelo Hayes def. R-Truth

Tiffany Stratton def. Nia Jax via DQ

Damian Priest def. Jacob Fatu & Braun Strowman

WWE SmackDown Results: Chelsea Green vs. Naomi

Naomi started strong and had the early advantage with a big Meteora. Chelsea fled the ring and dodged the baseball slide before getting a big boot. Naomi hit the X Factor before Green dodged the moonsault.

The two traded rollups before Green got the backstabber. Naomi blocked the Avalanche Killswitch before getting the X Factor and the split-legged moonsault for the win.

Result: Naomi def. Chelsea Green

Grade: B

Sami Zayn appeared in a video from his home and said Kevin Owens's attack injured him. Sami said KO tried to end his career because he didn't help Owens cheat in the ladder match against Cody Rhodes.

Zayn added that he wasn't sure when he would be cleared to compete, but he will seek revenge as soon as he is cleared.

We learned that Michelle McCool would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

WWE SmackDown Results: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza

Los Garza was in control early on and isolated Shelley in the ring. Berto got the big moonsault before Angel came in and got some big moves in the corner. Los Garza hit the double-team Garza Special for a near fall before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Los Garza got another combined double-team move on both opponents this time. Berto's moonsault was met with boots before Shelley hit a big dive, taking down both opponents. Berto took the Skull and Bones in the ring before the Motor City Machine Guns won.

Result: Motor City Machine Guns def. Los Garza

Grade: B

Solo Sikoa was backstage and said he let his family down by losing the Ula Fala. He told Jacob Fatu to go and win the qualifier and then the Elimination Chamber match.

Both Fatu and Tama Tonga looked angry with Solo as they stormed off.

Shinsuke Nakamura was next. He said he had been waiting weeks to find a worthy challenger, and there were no warriors there before LA Knight showed up.

Knight said he was there to challenge Shinsuke before The Miz showed up. LA Knight called The Miz irrelevant and told him to start a farewell tour like John Cena since everyone was tired of him.

The Miz faked crying before saying that Knight wasn't even on his level. Knight called him a dork before The Miz attacked him but almost took the BFT instead. Nick Aldis came out and set up a match, and the winner would face Nakamura in a title match.

WWE SmackDown Results: LA Knight vs. The Miz

Knight was in control early and got some big moves in the corner before Miz came back with some chops. Outside the ring, Knight smashed Miz's head on the announce desk before a distraction from Nakamura allowed the A-Lister to take control of the match.

LA Knight was dropped on the barricades before countering a suplex in the ring. Knight got a big suplex and an elbow drop for a near fall before Miz countered a top rope move.

The Miz tried for the Skull Crushing Finale, but it was reversed before Knight kicked out of a DDT. Knight managed to get the BFT and the elbow drop before picking up the win on SmackDown.

Result: LA Knight def. The Miz

Grade: B+

Alexa Bliss was backstage and wished Nia Jax luck before saying that they could face each other if she won the title and Alexa won the Elimination Chamber match. The screen glitched out with Wyatt Sicks-style graphics as Alexa was talking, meaning that she would be interacting with the group sooner or later.

Andrade was backstage and offered to teach the Miz something. Carmelo came up to talk to the A-lister, and the latter suggested that they team up, but Melo rejected the offer and left.

WWE SmackDown Results: Carmelo Hayes vs. R-Truth

Melo got a takedown and went for a dive, but Truth countered it and tried to get the AA. Melo reversed out of the move and headed up top before getting the Nothin But Net leg drop for the easy win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. R-Truth

Grade: C

Kevin Owens was in a video responding to Sami Zayn. He said Sami didn't know about real pain, but KO would show him at the Elimination Chamber.

He challenged Sami to a match in Toronto, where it all began for them, whether Zayn was cleared or not.

WWE SmackDown Results: Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Nia Jax - WWE Women’s Championship

Nia got some big moves early and took the champ down before getting a big elbow drop. Stratton returned with some strikes and a big takedown for a near fall before Jax countered the cartwheel splash in the corner.

Stratton took a hip toss and another elbow drop before countering out of a lift and getting a double stomp in the corner. Jax got the Samoan Drop from the middle rope before Stratton came back with a huge powerbomb!

Nia got a powerbomb before Stratton sent her outside and hit a big moonsault. Back in the ring, Stratton got a Swanton Bomb and tried to lift Nia but fell.

Nia went for the Annihilator, but Stratton countered, and Nia hit the mat instead. Stratton got a chokeslam and went up top, but Candice LeRae attacked her, ending the match.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Nia Jax via DQ

Nia joined LeRae in attacking Stratton. Nia got the finisher, and LeRae got a steel chair before Trish Stratus jumped in from the crowd and attacked the heels.

LeRae took some big strikes before Nia took Stratus down and hit a leg drop on Stratton before walking out.

Grade: B+

As Nia and LeRae walked out, Charlotte Flair appeared and entered the ring where Stratton was still lying on the mat. Charlotte picked up the chair from earlier and sat in the ring before telling Stratton to wake up. Flair said, "The Queen chooses you. I'll see you at WrestleMania," before walking out.

Nick Aldis showed Bianca and Naomi footage from the night Jade Cargill was attacked.

They saw Liv Morgan and Raquel walking by on camera and said they would head to RAW to confront them.

Backstage on RAW, Trish Stratus told Stratton they should team up to face Nia and LeRae at Elimination Chamber.

Stratton was excited and accepted the match before SmackDown moved on.

Drew McIntyre was taunting Jey Uso backstage on SmackDown, and the latter turned around and hit him with a superkick before hitting the Yeet and walking off.

WWE SmackDown Results: Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

Ad

The match started with an all-out brawl, and Fatu was in control. He got a big slam on Priest before Strowman came in and tossed him outside the ring. Priest got the Broken Arrow on Fatu in the ring before Strowman tossed him across the ring.

Outside the ring, Fatu sent Strowman into the steel steps before hitting him with the top half of the steps. Priest tried for the Old School, but Fatu reversed it before getting a dive for a near fall. Fatu was dropped on the announce desk, but the latter didn't break.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga came out to help Jacob, and Cody Rhodes came out to take them down. Tama tried to hold Cody down for the Samoan Spike from Solo, but Rhodes dodged the move, and Solo hit Tama instead.

Jacob ran outside and shoved Solo aside before Damian sent Fatu over the barricades. Cody took Solo out with the Cross Rhodes before Damian got the South of Heaven Chokeslam on Braun for the win on SmackDown.

Result: Damian Priest def. Jacob Fatu & Braun Strowman

Grade: B+

Cody entered the ring and shook hands with Damian before SmackDown went off the air.

