WWE SmackDown Results: John Cena delivers pipe bomb; Former Bloodline member returns to defend Jacob Fatu; MITB cash-in foiled (6/20/25)

LA Knight kicked off WWE SmackDown and got on the mic to say that Seth Rollins and his boys screwed him out of the King of the Ring Tournament. To get revenge, he did the same to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Paul Heyman came out and said that Rollins had instructed LA Knight to leave the arena, and if he didn't, something bad would happen to him.

Knight fired back and said that he would 'punch Heyman's teeth down his throat' and challenged him to a match. Paul left the ring before Bron and Bronson showed up and attacked Knight, kicking him out of the ring. LA got back up and grabbed a chair to defend himself before the heels retreated.

Backstage on SmackDown, we learned that Bronson would be facing LA Knight in a match tonight.

WWE SmackDown Results (June 20, 2025):

Asuka def. Alexa Bliss

Randy Orton def. Sami Zayn

Charlotte Flair def. Chelsea Green

LA Knight def. Bronson Reed via DQ

Ron Killings def. John Cena via DQ

WWE SmackDown Results: Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka - Queen of the Ring Tournament Match

Bliss had the early advantage with a headlock before Asuka got some strikes in, but took a dropkick. Asuka blocked a German Suplex before sending Bliss outside. Back in the ring, Alexa got a blockbuster before Asuka got a roundhouse kick for a near fall.

Bliss got the DDT before getting caught in the Fujiwara Armbar. Alexa got a neckbreaker and caught Asuka in a Tree of Woe dropkick before trying for Twisted Bliss. Asuka got her knees up before hitting Empress Impact for the win.

Result: Asuka def. Alexa Bliss

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair set up a match against Chelsea Green after a run-in with Alexa Bliss.

Kit Wilson was out next to face Aleister Black, but Ron Killings came out and attacked Kit before knocking him out with the STF. He then called John Cena out before locking the move back in. Officials came out and stopped Ron before convincing him to retreat as SmackDown moved on.

Backstage, Ron Killings stated that he wanted to face Cena immediately but was told to be patient. Aleister Black came and told him to stop interfering in his matches. Damian Priest came in and told Black that Ron was going through it and that he would talk to him.

Cody Rhodes was out next, and before he could speak, Jey Uso showed up. After a long Yeet session, Jey said that he and Cody were in the trenches together, but come Monday, there would only be room for one of them. It was strictly business, but they had to go to war on RAW.

Cody shook Jey's hand before Sami Zayn showed up and said that he was proud of Jey and Cody, but it was time to get serious. Randy Orton showed up as well and told Cody that he would stop at nothing to win his 15th world title.

Randy added that he knew Sami would be a champ soon, but SummerSlam would not be that day, since tonight Orton would eliminate him with the RKO. We headed for the following match as SmackDown moved on.

WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn - King of the Ring Tournament Match

Orton started off strong with a headlock before Zayn turned it into a kneeling armbar. Sami missed a top rope move before Orton raked the eyes and got some uppercuts. Things headed outside before Orton suplexed Sami into the announce desk.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Randy got the scoop powerslam and the draping DDT before they headed back out, and Sami suplexed Orton into the announce desk this time!

Back in the ring, Orton countered the Helluva Kick and hit the scoop slam before Sami got the Blue Thunder Driver. Randy came back with the RKO on his second try and got the win.

Result: Randy Orton def. Sami Zayn

Grade: B+

Nia Jax was out next on SmackDown and said that Tiffany Stratton wanted her guidance before betraying her and cashing in on her. Stratton came out and told Jax to get over it before saying that she was better than the former champ.

Jax said that if she were better, then she should give her the rematch. Stratton said that she would make it official for next week, and it would be a Last Woman Standing Match.

Jax attacked the champ and hit a spinebuster and a legdrop, taking Stratton down and holding up the WWE Women's Championship.

Naomi ran in with the Money in the Bank Briefcase, but Nia got in her way. Stratton got back up and dropkicked Naomi off the apron and into Jax, who was at the ringside, before running off.

WWE SmackDown Results: Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green took advantage after an early distraction from Alba Fyre and sent Charlotte to the mat. Flair got back up and hit a high crossbody before Alba got on the apron and drove her into the ropes. Cheslea managed to send Flair into the ringpost off a kickout before taking her down with a missile dropkick.

Green distracted the ref once more while Niven attacked Flair at the ringside. Back in the ring, Fyre ran a distraction once more and took a big boot off the apron. Green got a takedown and took off her protective mask before Charlotte countered with a spear. Flair got the Leg lock in and made Green tap out before Niven and Fyre attacked Charlotte.

Result: Charlotte Flair def. Chelsea Green

Alexa Bliss came out to make the save and hit the Sister Abigail DDT on Green, taking her out. As Green and the others retreated, Flair rejected Alexa's handshake and walked off without acknowledging her.

Grade: B

Backstage, Solo Sikoa told JC Mateo that he would go out alone to talk to Jacob tonight. As he was leaving, Solo stopped and told JC to "just be ready."

Solo Sikoa was out next and said that he wanted to take care of his family and that he loved them. Solo reinforced the fact that he loved Jacob, and the crowd chanted bullsh*t. Fatu got on the mic and said that Solo had been using him to gain power and fight his battles, and even to stay as Tribal Chief.

Solo was avoiding eye contact with Jacob, and the latter said he realised that the problem was the United States Championship. He laid his title down and said that Solo should face him for it. Solo tried for a Spike, but it was blocked before JC came in and attacked Fatu. Solo and JC took Jacob down before Jimmy came out to assist, but he was taken down as well.

Fatu got back up and attacked Solo and JC with hip attacks before Sikoa ran out of the way of the Moonsault. Solo and JC retreated before SmackDown moved on.

WWE SmackDown Result: LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed

LA Knight dodged the attacks from Bron Breakker as he ran to the ring and took Reed down with a bulldog. Reed rolled out of the ring and took the dropkick through the ropes, followed by a crossbody from the apron.

Back after a break, Knight was in control and countered a superplex before Bron Breakker got on the apron. Knight kicked Bron to the floor, but he came back and hit the spear, ending the match.

Result: LA Knight def. Bronson Reed via DQ

After the bell, Bron got another spear before Reed got two Tsunamis and then a third!

Grade: C

Jacob Fatu was backstage and hyped his title match against Solo before we headed for the main event.

WWE SmackDown Results: John Cena vs. Ron Killings

Ron beat Cena out of the ring right off the bat before slamming his head into the announce desk. Back in the ring, Ron got some Irish Whips before John got the sideslam and went for the five knuckle shuffle.

Killings dodged the Attitude Adjustment before Cena tried to run off with his title. Ron chased after him and got hit with the title before the match was called as a DQ win for Killings.

Result: Ron Killings def. John Cena via DQ

Grade: B

CM Punk showed up as Ron went down and tried to attack Cena before the latter got a low blow. Punk got back up, and Cena hit him with the belt before taking a table out from under the ring.

Cena set the table up in the ring and hit an Attitude Adjustment through the table before getting a mic. The champ said that he had to get a lot of stuff off his chest before he leaves SmackDown.

Cena said that he didn't hate Punk and even liked him more than others in the locker room, but he couldn't agree that Cena was the Best in the World. He called Punk the best Bulls**tter and even broke the fourth wall by saying hi to the camera.

He added that he was jealous that Punk conned the fans into believing that he was the Best in the World. Cena called out stars like Claudio Castagnoli and Matt Cardona before calling Punk "a promo potato salad," a capitalist, and Mr. TKO.

The champ said that he was the Greatest of all Time, and the fans know it. Punk was the Best in the World for seven minutes, fourteen years ag,o and he would prove it in their match next week at Night of Champions.

Cena said that the mood was starting to change before holding up his title, mocking Punk's pipe bomb promo, and dropping the mic before walking out of SmackDown.

