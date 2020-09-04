AEW All Out: Ranking the buildup for every match

AEW All Out is widely considered the biggest show of the year for All Elite Wrestling's fanbase. With the All In event back in 2018 being the catalyst for creating the promotion, AEW has created an aura around their Labor Day weekend event. This year, the company has built a card with very intriguing matches from top to bottom.

The 2020 edition of AEW All Out features a highly-anticipated AEW World Championship match, a strong AEW World Tag Team titles match, a cross-promotion battle for the AEW Women's Championship, and rivalries coming to a head. The company has stars who are peaking at the right time, which has made for a compelling and entertaining buildup to AEW's version of WrestleMania.

It's the event that started it all!

September 5th | All Out

September 5th | All Out

Although AEW did not produce the strongest go-home show to this event, AEW All Out still has a card that has many fans looking forward to this Saturday's show and could include some surprises throughout. Here, we will take a deeper look at the buildup to every match on the card and rank them from worst to best.

Casino Battle Royale (AEW All Out)

The weakest buildup to any match on AEW All Out has to be the Casino Battle Royale. For a match that was largely used for comedy wrestlers when introduced at last year's AEW Double Or Nothing, the addition of the Lucha Bros, Darby Allin, Lance Archer and FTW Champion Brian Cage seems somewhat beneath these individuals.

The lead-up to this contest has mostly been promos by the managers of some of the wrestlers involved. Even though Taz and Jake The Snake Roberts have produced strong promos during their time in AEW, their mic work prior to AEW All Out has done nothing to build anticipation to this battle royal. A lot of the exchanges have been all over the place, and none of the wrestlers taking part have felt like a favorite for a match that will determine the next No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

Although the buildup has been disappointing, one would hope that the performers involved will make this entertaining enough to have a purpose. The previous editions of Casino Battle Royale have been decent to pretty good so it does give this AEW All Out match some chance to be worthwhile.