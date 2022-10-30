Anime news roundup: To Your Eternity season 2 first episode, Chainsaw Man breaks the internet, and much more

As October nears its end, so does another exciting week for anime fans all over the world. This week was full of thrilling announcements and exhilarating episodes from all of our favorite franchises.

Fans were so excited about certain anime series that the Crunchyroll servers collapsed. We also saw the first episode of a long-awaited second season. To help fans catch up with all the anime news that took place over the last seven days, we have compiled the most important and interesting events from the last week.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for various anime series.

One Piece Film: Red amongst the 10 best-selling movies in Japan, Tokyo Revengers second season, and many more anime news.

This exciting anime will return soon (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The long-awaited return of the Vinland Saga anime adaptation finally announced its release date at the start of last week. The second season will begin airing this coming January 9th, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. The series will be aired on Tokyo MX, BS, AT-X, and many other local Japanese TV networks.

International fans will have the chance to watch the second season via Crunchyroll and Netflix. Along with the release date, a trailer containing a brief glimpse of what fans can expect from season 2 was also made available.

Uta keeps dominating (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Film: Red continues dominating the box office in Japan. After 10 weeks since it was officially released, the film has managed to become one of the 10 highest-earning movies in Japan. Eiichiro Oda’s new film has already made 1.356 million Yen and sold 12.5 million tickets.

Film: Red is soon going to become available for international audiences to enjoy. Crunchyroll will be in charge of releasing the anime film in the USA, Australia, and New Zealand this coming October 4th.

Asuna as seen in the film (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sadly, Luffy’s new anime film is no longer sitting at the number one spot at the Japanese box office. The recently released film, Sword Art Online: Progressive, managed to strip the film of its title after being released last week.

SAO’s latest film sold 209,000 tickets and made 343,531,796 yen between Friday and Saturday. With this, Film: Red has been moved down to the third spot at the Japanese box office, also being surpassed by the Body Search live-action adaptation.

Edward as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

Hiromu Arakawa’s beloved series, Fullmetal Alchemist, will soon be adapted into a stage play. Square Enix and Marvelous made an announcement a few days ago about this new project. This will be the first adaptation of the manga made after the end of the anime Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

The play will take place at the Shin Kabuki-Za theater, in Osaka, starting March 8th, 2023. Another performance will take place at the Nippon Seinen-kan Hall, in Tokyo, from March 17-26. Sachiko Ishimaru will be in charge of directing this intriguing stage performance.

Makima as seen in the show (Image via Studio MAPPA)

On October 25, 2022, the third episode of the Chainsaw Man anime adaptation was released. The fandom was so impatient to see what new adventures Denji was involved in that the Crunchyroll website collapsed.

Fans took to Twitter immediately after the servers crashed, to express their confusion. This is the first time in many months that Crunchyroll servers have collapsed due to the massive number of simultaneous users.

The movie will be soon released (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie, which was released in Japan back on May 20, 2022, will soon be available for American fans to enjoy. Crunchyroll has announced that the anime film will be released in American theaters this coming December 2, 2022.

The film will also soon become available in Italy, France, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. As of the release of this article, the movie has not been announced in any other country.

Sakurai and some of the characters he voices (Image via Sportskeeda)

The anime world was shocked last week after voice actor Takahiro Sakurai admitted that he was involved in an affair with a broadcast writer for over ten years. Sakurai entered this extra-marital relationship a year before he began working on his radio show. The woman he held the affair with would become one of the program’s writers.

Sakurai had been married to an unknown voice actress for over 20 years when the news of his affair was released. Neither his wife nor his lover were aware of the existence of one another. Many fans expect his roles in Mob Psycho 100 (Arataka), Demon Slayer (Giyuu), and Jujutsu Kaisen (Geto) to be taken from him in the next couple of weeks.

What could the new Naruto anime be about? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

October 27, 2022, was a joyous day for Naruto fans, as it was announced that the Naruto and Boruto Super Stage in Jump Festa 2023 will reveal new information about the series. This new announcement will take place on December 17, 2022, between 3:35 and 4:15 pm JST.

Fans are unaware of what this new revelation could be, but the fan base is speculating that it could be a new anime series. Many fans theorize that Shueisha will either announce a new spinoff series, a remake, or an anime adaptation of Sasuke Retsuden.

Bob Chapek (Image via Disney Studios)

Disney’s CEO, Bob Chapek, made some shocking comments about the nature of animation a couple of days ago. The executive claimed that all kinds of animation should be made exclusively for kids.

Immediately after his comments were made public, Twitter began criticizing Chapek for his uninformed opinion. The animation community expressed their disbelief the CEO's comments, as his company just bought the rights to Bleach: TYBW, an anime that is mostly consumed by adults.

Due to its massive success, the Chainsaw Man anime adaptation announced its first collaboration with a mobile game. This coming November, Denji and his friends will become available characters in the hit-game Monster Strike.

The characters that have been confirmed as part of this collaboration are Makima, Aki, Denji, and Power. The game has had various collaborations in the past with series like Parasyte, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and more.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Light Novel BERSERK OF GLUTTONY

Anime Adaptation announced Light Novel BERSERK OF GLUTTONY Anime Adaptation announced https://t.co/ESqzbYhH8q

The acclaimed dark-fantasy series Berserk of Gluttony will soon be adapted into a new anime series. As of the release of this article, no information has been given about the release date, cast, or production team behind the series.

To commemorate the occasion, creators of the manga, Fame and Daisuke Takino, released a sketch featuring Fate Graphite, the protagonist, and his friends Roxy and Myne. Fans are expecting an official PV to be released soon.

Mikey will return soon (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Lastly, the Tokyo Revengers anime series has officially announced the release of its second season. A leaked key visual was posted to social media yesterday, revealing that the season will begin airing in Japan in 2023.

More details on this topic will be shared with fans on December 24, 2022, when the first episode will be aired for fans to enjoy. The second season will focus on the Black Dragon arc of the series. The key visual depicts Takemichi and his friends in the attire they used during the Christmas conflict in the manga.

Episode recaps

Yamato as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

The One Piece anime series commenced this exciting week with the release of episode 1037. In it, fans were shown the brief encounter Momonosuke and Shinobu had with Kaido. We also saw Nami discover that Zeus’ soul was absorbed by her Climate Baton.

Using this new power, Nami was capable of causing severe damage to Ulti, who was still trying to kill the Straw Hat Pirates. As the cartographer fought, Yamato finally arrived at Onigashima’s roof, where he declared his intention of fighting Kaido.

Hisame as seen in the show (Image via Studio Drive)

After a long wait, the first episode of the second season of To Your Eternity was finally released. The episode began with Fushi and the Beholder talking about the forty years the man has spent isolated from the world. One day, a small girl named Hisame appeared to ask our hero for help defeating the Nokkers.

Hisame was revealed to be Hayase's granddaughter, which initially made Fushi suspicious. The girl and her group, the Guardians, began traveling with Fushi, slowly gaining his trust. The episode ended with Fushi being poisoned by Hisame, while his old friend Tonari of Jananda looked horrified.

Ichigo as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The third episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was released only a couple of days ago. The episode continued with Ichigo’s fight against Quilge, who proved to be a far stronger adversary than Ishida.

As the two men fought, The Soul Society was preparing for their war against the Quincy. Ishida learned about the past of both races via the notes on his father’s desk. Later, as the Shinigami were preparing their attack, Yhwach and the Sternritters appeared, setting the facility they were inside ablaze.

Power as seen in the show (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man episode 3 came out bringing with it the long-awaited fight against the Bat-Devil. The episode began with Denji and Power being scolded by Makima for having killed the Sea Cucumber Demon. The red-haired woman was later seen talking with the Safety Commission higher-ups about the aforementioned duo.

After being scolded, Denji and Power teamed up to recuse the latter’s cat, which was kidnapped by a Devil. The pair arrived at the location of the Bat Devil, where Power revealed she tricked Denji. The Bat Devil drank the protagonist’s blood before eating Power’s cat. This prompted Denji to fight the monstrous being, killing him after a fierce battle.

Cid as seen in the show (Image via Studio Nexus)

Cid’s adventures in the Midgar Kingdom continued in The Eminence in Shadow episode 4. After his girlfriend Alexia was kidnapped during the previous episode, Kageno was taken into custody as he was thought of as the major suspect. As the police interrogated the boy, Alexia was being tortured by a scientist, who wanted to use her blood to revive a demon.

Cid finally reunited with Alpha, who told him about Shadow Garden’s rapid expansion. Back with Alexia, his former fiancé Zenon revealed himself as the kidnapper. Kageno infiltrated the facility to save his girlfriend, revealing himself as Shadow in the process.

Mob and Reigen (Image via Studio Bones)

Shigeo was left alone until the end of Mob Psycho III episode 4. During the episode, fans witnessed how Dimple, disguised as Mob, used powder from the Divine Tree to brainwash people into joining the Psycho Helmet religion.

Mob, Reigen, and Ritsu joined forces to try and the tree before more people could become affected. Sadly, once they were near the powerful plant, Reigen and Ritsu were brainwashed. Mob discovered that he was the only person in the city not to be controlled by Dimple and the Divine Tree.

Dabi as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

Things for Deku and his friends are looking gloomy after the events of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 5. Shigaraki was awakened by X-Less during the previous episode, which ended up being a death sentence for many heroes. Endeavor and his team managed to defeat the remaining high-end Nomus, unaware of what was about to happen.

Far from there, Tokoyami and Dark Shadow used all their skills to save Hawks from being burnt to death by Dabi. Back in Jaku, Deku received a warning from the First User about the destruction that was about to begin. Just as Izuku turned back to look at the hospital, Shigaraki’s Quirk began destroying everything and everyone around him.

Anya as seen in the show (Image via Wit Studio)

Anya tried her best to become Damian’s friend in Spy X Family episode 17. The episode began with Anya trying to impress the second son by showing him a picture of Bond. The boy simply ignored her and Becky grabbed the photo instead. She immediately fell in love with Loid. Later that day, Henderson tasked the kids with forming groups and creating a 3d model of an animal using paper.

Anya and Damian ended up on the same team, which the little girl saw as her opportunity to become friends. The pink-haired girl tried to help the second son with his Griffin model, although she simply made it worse. Despite this, their model ended up winning a prize. We also saw a typical day in the life of Sylvia Sherwood, WISE’s handler.

Bachira as seen in the show (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Lastly, Isagi and his teammates finally worked together on Blue Lock episode 4. The episode started with Team Z coming up with a plan to win their next match, as they could not afford to lose. Isagi and Kunigami had a personal conversation about their skills and their reasons for becoming strikers. The next day, the game against Team Y began.

The opposing team was playing defensively, awaiting the opportunity to counter-attack. Once they saw the chance, Niko and Ohkawa, the aces of Team Y, teamed up to score a goal. Isagi and Gagamaru did the same, managing to tie the game.

Final thoughts

Anya as seen in the show (Image via Wit Studio)

The last seven days were extremely exciting for anime fans, due to the enormous amount of news and episodes that were released. Not only did Ichigo begin a new battle, but rumors about a new Naruto series are being spread online.

Fans can expect the rest of the year to be equally as thrilling, as animation studios will use this time to announce new projects they will be working on for next year. We hope this compilation of the most important anime news helps fans catch up with their favorite series.

