Alonso, Alvarez named Rookies of the Year

New York Mets star Pete Alonso

New York Mets star Pete Alonso and Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez were named Rookies of the Year on Monday.

Alonso, 24, blasted 53 home runs for the Mets in 2019 and was a runaway winner in the National League.

The Home Run Derby winner finished with 148 points, well clear of the Atlanta Braves' Mike Soroka (82) and San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. (26).

Alvarez was the unanimous winner in the American League with 150 points, becoming the third Astros player to claim the prize.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a fine season that included 27 home runs and 78 RBIs as the Astros reached the World Series.

"I'm very happy, very thankful to my family, to the team, to everybody who has supported me, to everybody in Cuba," Alvarez said through an interpreter, via MLB.com.

"I appreciate all the help everybody has given me during the season, especially my team-mates and all the fans."