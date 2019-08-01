×
Astros add frontline starter, deal for Diamondbacks' Greinke

01 Aug 2019
Zack Greinke
Zack Greinke

The Houston Astros finally added a pitcher, landing Zack Greinke in a huge deal on Wednesday.

Houston, who had been pursuing a starter for most of the month, missed out on most of their reported targets but landed Greinke in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks just before Wednesday's deadline.

Arizona will receive four prospects – Corbin Martin, J.B. Bukauskas, Seth Beer and Josh Rojas – in the trade.

Greinke, the 35-year-old right-hander, holds a 10-4 record with a 2.87 ERA in 22 starts so far this season. The six-time All-Star is under contract through the 2021 season after signing a massive six-year, $206.5million deal with Arizona in December 2015.

The Diamondbacks will send $24m to Houston as part of the deal, The Athletic reported, covering a significant chunk of the approximately $73m remaining on the pitcher's contract.

Houston, meanwhile, entered play on Wednesday leading the American League (AL) West with a 69-39 record. However, the Astros lacked depth in their rotation behind Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Wade Miley.

"We can win a seven-game series against any playoff team right now," Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said last week, via the Houston Chronicle. "That doesn't mean there's not going to be an opportunity that presents itself to bring in another starter who could be a playoff rotation starter. We're looking at them."

The Astros also acquired right-handers Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini and outfielder Cal Stevens from the Toronto Blue Jays for outfielder Derek Fisher and sent catcher Max Stassi to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for minor-league outfielders Rainier Rivas and Raider Uceta.

