Athletics closing in on Rays in wild-card race

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    05 Jul 2019, 10:04 IST
Oakland Athletics
Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics sealed a series win over the Minnesota Twins in MLB on Thursday.

Oakland defeated the Twins 7-2 to take two out of three games in the series from the American League (AL) Central leaders and move to 48-40 this season.

Marcus Semien hit a grand slam to lead the Athletics to the win and Oakland, all of a sudden, are just two games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the first wild-card spot in the AL.

Tampa Bay lost to the New York Yankees 8-4 on Thursday and have now taken losses in 10 of their past 17 games.

Meanwhile, the Athletics have won five of their past six.

After starting the year 15-21, Oakland are on the precipice of getting home-field advantage in the wild-card game.

Ramirez homers twice

Jose Ramirez went two for five with two home runs in the Cleveland Indians' 8-4 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Matthew Boyd gave up nine hits and four runs, but he recorded 16 outs, 13 of which came via the strikeout in the Detroit Tigers' 11-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Kris Bryant went four for five, finishing a triple shy of the cycle in the Chicago Cubs' 11-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

 

Grandal goes hitless

Yasmani Grandal went 0 for four with two strikeouts in the Milwaukee Brewers' 1-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

 

Gurriel brilliance

Lourdes Gurriel made a spectacular diving play on Mookie Betts.

Thursday's results

Washington Nationals 5-2 Miami Marlins
Cleveland Indians 8-4 Kansas City Royals
Detroit Tigers 11-5 Chicago White Sox
Cincinnati Reds 1-0 Milwaukee Brewers
Chicago Cubs 11-3 Pittsburgh Pirates
Oakland Athletics 7-2 Minnesota Twins
St Louis Cardinals 5-4 Seattle Mariners
New York Yankees 8-4 Tampa Bay Rays
Boston Red Sox 8-7 Toronto Blue Jays
Atlanta Braves 12-6 Philadelphia Phillies
Texas Rangers 9-3 Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 San Diego Padres

 

Rockies at Diamondbacks

Both of these teams are in the National League (NL) wild-card race and this series, which is the last before the All-Star break, could go a long way in determining whether one, or both of these teams, are buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

