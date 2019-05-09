Boyd, Gibson deliver performances worthy of attention

Matt Boyd

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd and the Minnesota Twins' Kyle Gibson led their teams to comfortable wins in MLB on Wednesday.

Boyd, who has been pretty good for the better part of the past two years, tossed six innings of one-run ball in a 10-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

He now has a 2.86 ERA in 50.1 innings pitched and has had quality starts in six of his seven outings this season.

Twins pitcher Gibson tossed six innings of two-hit, one-run ball with 11 strikeouts in a 9-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Philadelphia Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff has been better – in a small sample size – this year than both of those first two pitchers.

He tossed eight shut-out innings in a 5-0 win over the St Louis Cardinals on Wednesday and now has a 1.50 ERA this year.

Brad Peacock helped the Houston Astros defeat the Kansas City Royals 9-0 and did so with seven scoreless innings while striking out 12.

Peacock pitched from a full windup for the first time in more than two years and may want to consider making that permanent after that performance.

Super Sale stars

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale tossed eight innings of one-run ball with 14 strikeouts in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Joey Gallo went just one for two in the Texas Rangers' 9-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he walked three times and hit one out of the stadium to center field.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray did not last long on the mound as he went just 5.2 innings, but that almost makes his line more impressive as he did not allow a run and struck out 11 in a 3-2 extra-inning win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Granderson goes hitless

Miami Marlins outfielder Curtis Granderson went 0 for five with a strikeout in a 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Bradley delivers for Red Sox

The Red Sox do not win their game against the Orioles without Jackie Bradley Jr..

It was just a day for robbing homers as Padres center fielder Manuel Margot took one away from New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. San Diego won 3-2.

Wednesday's results

Texas Rangers 9-6 Pittsburgh Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 Washington Nationals

Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Tampa Bay Rays

Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 St Louis Cardinals

San Diego Padres 3-2 New York Mets

Cleveland Indians 5-3 Chicago White Sox

Seattle Mariners 10-1 New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox 2-1 Baltimore Orioles

Minnesota Twins 9-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers 10-3 Los Angeles Angels

Chicago Cubs 3-2 Miami Marlins

Houston Astros 9-0 Kansas City Royals

Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 Atlanta Braves

Oakland Athletics 5-4 Cincinnati Reds

Nationals at Dodgers

The Nationals are not playing well as they have lost four in a row and five of their past six, but this is what they acquired Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.71 ERA) for – to stop losing streaks and deliver quality starts. He will face off with Rich Hill (0-0, 3.60), who is making just his third start of the season.