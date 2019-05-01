Brewers hold off Rockies, Porcello leads Red Sox to win

Rick Porcello

The Milwaukee Brewers held off the Colorado Rockies and came away with a 4-3 win at Miller Park on Tuesday.

Milwaukee seemed like they were heading for an easy MLB victory as the Brewers carried a four-run lead into the ninth inning.

Colorado first baseman Daniel Murphy, however, walked with one out in the frame before Nolan Arenado followed with an RBI double.

After a strikeout by Ryan McMahon, Ian Desmond hit a two-run homer to pull the Rockies within one. But, Brewers reliever Josh Hader retired Mark Reynolds to secure the win.

Elsewhere, Rick Porcello delivered his best start of the season for World Series champions the Boston Red Sox.

Porcello threw eight scoreless innings and allowed just two hits in Boston's 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.

He struck out eight and walked a pair while throwing 114 pitches for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox plated a run in each of the first two innings and pulled away when Mitch Moreland added a two-run homer in the fourth.

Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and Sandy Leon all recorded an RBI for Boston.

Sabathia brings up milestone

New York Yankees starter CC Sabathia became the 17th pitcher ever to reach 3,000 strikeouts in the team's 3-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Carlos Gonzalez blasted a three-run homer to help the Cleveland Indians top the Miami Marlins 7-4.

Carpenter struggles as Twins lose 11-0

Matt Carpenter went 0 for four with four strikeouts in the St Louis Cardinals' 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Almost every Minnesota Twins pitcher struggled against the Houston Astros, but none more so than reliever Adalberto Mejia. He allowed four runs (three earned) in 0.3 of an inning in the 11-0 rout.

Springer keeps it in

George Springer kept it fair as Houston humbled Minnesota.

This somehow worked out for Adam Wainwright.

Tuesday's results

St Louis Cardinals 3-2 Washington Nationals

Detroit Tigers 3-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Cleveland Indians 7-4 Miami Marlins

Boston Red Sox 5-1 Oakland Athletics

New York Mets 4-3 Cincinnati Reds

San Diego Padres 4-3 Atlanta Braves

Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Colorado Rockies

Houston Astros 11-0 Minnesota Twins

Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4 Texas Rangers

Chicago White Sox-Baltimore Orioles (postponed)

Kansas City Royals-Tampa Bay Rays (postponed)

Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers 10-3 San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Toronto Blue Jays

Chicago Cubs 6-5 Seattle Mariners

Reds at Mets

These teams have split the first two games of their series so far after New York won via a walk off on Tuesday. The Mets will send Jacob deGrom to the mound on Wednesday, while the Reds will counter with Anthony DeSclafani.