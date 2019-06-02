Brewers rookie Hiura helps Milwaukee to extra-innings win

Keston Hiura starred as the Milwaukee Brewers prevailed 12-10 over the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB on Saturday.

Rookie Hiura hit the game-tying two-run homer in the ninth to force extra innings against the Pirates, with the Brewers eventually winning in 13.

It was the Milwaukee's fourth victory in their past six games, and the Brewers are now ahead of the Chicago Cubs – who lost 7-4 to the St Louis Cardinals – in the National League Central.

Although Hiura's defense has been shaky, he has remained consistent at the plate. He is hitting .300/.354/.567 with five homers and nine RBIs in 60 at-bats.

Orlando Arcia went on to hit the go-ahead two-run home run in the 13th inning.

Christian Yelich chipped in with a three-run homer and was two for five at the plate. It was his 22nd home run of the season which leads the MLB.

Adrian Houser was awarded the first win of his career after two innings of work. He allowed just two hits while also striking out two.

Trout enjoys Seattle visits

Mike Trout really likes T-Mobile Park, formerly known as Safeco Field. Since the start of last season, he is 24 for 50 there and his 22 home runs are the most by a visiting player in the stadium's history. He reached that number with a homer in the ninth inning as the Los Angeles Angels topped the Seattle Mariners 6-3.

Austin Riley could not ask for a better start offensively. The Atlanta Braves infielder joined elite company after a solo home run in the team's 10-5 win over the Detroit Tigers. He is one of the only players in MLB history with eight or more home runs through their first 16 career games. Riley is also now tied for most RBIs (22) through the first 16 career games.

Hess humbled by Giants

David Hess moved to 1-7 for the season in the Baltimore Orioles' 8-2 loss against the San Francisco Giants. He pitched just four innings against the Giants and allowed six hits and seven earned runs while striking out four.

The Chicago White Sox needed their bats on Saturday but did not get much production in their 5-2 defeat to the Cleveland Indians. Jose Abreu was 0 for four at the plate and three others were 0 for three.

Roark goes deep

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tanner Roark showed off against his former team. But Cincinnati did fall to the Washington Nationals 5-2.

Saturday's results

Minnesota Twins 6-2 Tampa Bay Rays

Cleveland Indians 5-2 Chicago White Sox

Milwaukee Brewers 12-10 Pittsburgh Pirates

San Francisco Giants 8-2 Baltimore Orioles

Texas Rangers 6-2 Kansas City Royals

Washington Nationals 5-2 Cincinnati Reds

Atlanta Braves 10-5 Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels 6-3 Seattle Mariners

New York Yankees 5-3 Boston Red Sox

St Louis Cardinals 7-4 Chicago Cubs

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 New York Mets

Miami Marlins 9-3 San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 Philadelphia Phillies

Red Sox at Yankees

The Yankees will try to continue their winning ways on Sunday. New York will go for a series sweep against Boston after taking the first two games by a margin of 9-4. They will start CC Sabathia (3-1, 3.48 ERA) to try and keep Boston at bay. The Red Sox will counter with David Price (2-2, 2.83).