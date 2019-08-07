Cowboys are 'way far off as a team', says Garrett

Jason Garrett has not been impressed by the Dallas Cowboys so far.

Dallas are set to open the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday and Garrett was asked how he felt about his team following their annual Blue-White scrimmage.

"We're way far off as a team, we're not even close," Garrett told reporters on Tuesday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"I thought there were some flashes on both sides of the ball and the kicking game, flashing in each of the three units, but we're not even close. Back to work. This is an important three-day stretch for us now."

Garrett's comments come as Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott continues to hold out.

Elliott, a two-time rushing champion, is not planning to return to the team until he gets a new contract, according to an earlier report from ESPN.

"We just know we're not close," Garrett said. "The consistency you need with players, with units, throughout practice, young guys, how we communicate, we're just a long way off. I don't think it's unique. Six real practices into training camp, that's where teams are.

"But, the blue-white scrimmage is always a good barometer to see where guys are, how guys handle it. It's not a game. We understand that. It's very situational, but you do get a glimpse to check in 10 days into it to see where we are. It's incumbent on us to clean it up as coaches and get back here the next three days and really take the next step as a football team."

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper are both in the final year of their contracts and are reportedly discussing new deals with the team.

The Cowboys open the regular season on September 8 at home against the New York Giants.