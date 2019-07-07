Cubs beat White Sox to reclaim top spot in NL Central
The Chicago Cubs are back in first place in the MLB National League Central after edging neighbours the Chicago White Sox 6-3.
Saturday's victory over their cross-town rivals, coupled with the Milwaukee Brewers' 12-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, put the Cubs a half-game up on Milwaukee.
Lurking just behind are the St Louis Cardinals, Pirates and Cincinnati Reds, in what is shaping up as an epic division battle.
Javier Baez had a pair of doubles and two RBIs and Kyle Schwarber knocked in two runs to key the attack, while Jon Lester allowed only one earned run in 6.3 innings to pick up his eighth win.
The Cubs spent most of May and June in first, but hit a rough spot beginning in early June that saw them lose 15 of 23 games before they beat the Pirates on July 4. Now they have won two straight games.
Scherzer shuts out Royals
Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings in a 6-0 rout of the Kansas City Royals.
Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman homered and had four hits and three RBIs in a win over the Brewers.
Houston Astros right hander Gerrit Cole pitched seven scoreless frames, striking out nine, to pick up the win against the Los Angeles Angels, who were blanked 4-0.
Dietrich strikes out
Reds second baseman Derek Dietrich struck out in all four at-bats against the Cleveland Indians, who won 7-2.
Heaney honours Skaggs
Angels starter Andrew Heaney honoured the late Tyler Skaggs with a sweeping curveball on his first pitch against the Astros.
Andrew Heaney throws a curveball on his first pitch in honor of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/W4PXosi3Wr— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 6, 2019
Travis d'Arnaud walked it off against the New York Yankees with this solo shot with two outs in the ninth as the Tampa Bay Rays triumphed 4-3.
Travis d'Arnaud is a New York legend, after all. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/U9VVwohiXQ— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 6, 2019
Saturday's results
Minnesota Twins 7-4 Texas Rangers
Baltimore Orioles 8-1 Toronto Blue Jays
Pittsburgh Pirates 12-2 Milwaukee Brewers
Washington Nationals 6-0 Kansas City Royals
Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 New York Yankees
Cleveland Indians 7-2 Cincinnati Reds
Boston Red Sox 10-6 Detroit Tigers
Miami Marlins 5-4 Atlanta Braves
Houston Astros 4-0 Los Angeles Angels
Chicago Cubs 6-3 Chicago White Sox
New York Mets 6-5 Philadelphia Phillies
San Francisco Giants 8-4 St Louis Cardinals
Seattle Mariners 6-3 Oakland Athletics
San Diego Padres 3-1 Los Angeles Dodgers
Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Colorado Rockies
Rangers at Twins
The Rangers have been one of the biggest surprises of the first half, while the Twins are on a record pace for home runs. Rangers right-hander Jose Leclerc (1-2, 4.62 ERA) will make his third career start. The Twins will go with Kyle Gibson (8-4, 4.14 ERA).